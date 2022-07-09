Government of SP announces compensation to concessionaires for ‘freezing tolls’

The government of São Paulo announced, this Thursday (7), a financial compensation plan for concessionaires due to the freezing of toll prices on state highways in the state.

An indemnity will be paid to the concessionaires to cover the financial losses with the maintenance of the tariffs. The text that guides the measure was published in the Official State Gazette.

“Revenue not received related to the tariff adjustment to which concessionaires are entitled will be rebalanced through financial compensation with bimonthly payments until the adjustment takes place”, says the DOE.

According to the government, the agreement was made to guarantee the suspension of the readjustment of toll rates. The understanding was a determination of Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) to, at the same time, maintain compliance with the concession contracts with the companies.

Another excerpt from the measure, also published in the DOE, suggests that the readjustment of the service would take place this year, according to the following wording:

“The tariff adjustment must be implemented by the end of this year for all contracts indicated […]under the terms defined in each of the Concession Agreements, considering the variation of the contractual indexes for the year 2021-2022”, says the DOE.

The Department of Logistics and Transport (SLT) said, in a note, that the section published in the DOE is protocol and that there will be no readjustment in 2022 of São Paulo tolls.

“The Department of Logistics and Transport reaffirms that there will be no increase in tolls in 2022, as announced last week by Governor Rodrigo Garcia. In addition, with the creation of the Thematic Chamber, the subject will always be analyzed and new measures can be adopted always with the purpose of avoiding impact on the population”, he said.

Agreement with the concessionaires

Payments to concessionaires will be made bimonthly, until the 25th day of each month by Artesp, and the funds will come from the budget of the State of São Paulo. The first payment must occur on the last business day of August 2022. The amounts, however, were not informed.

“We found a good agreement that guarantees the maintenance of contracts, avoiding legal discussions and, with that, we maintain the decision to freeze toll rates in the midst of a bad national economic scenario, which harms our population so much. It is yet another demonstration that the Government of SP is always open to dialogue and also respects the contracts signed”, says João Octaviano Machado Neto, State Secretary for Logistics and Transport.

The freezing of toll prices in the state was met with dissatisfaction by concessionaires, who threatened to file legal measures to reverse the measure taken by Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

In a statement, CCR explained that the SLT (Secretariat of Logistics and Transport) and Artesp (Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transport Services) recognized “the need to rebalance the concession contracts of state highway concessionaires due to the absence of readjustment. tariff as of July 1, 2022″.

The correction would include the index of the concession contract for each road between 10.72%, referring to the IGPM, and 11.73%, of the IPCA. But Garcia ended up suspending the readjustment, justifying his decision to the current economic scenario in the country, which faces “unbridled high prices”, especially fuel.

Dissatisfaction of dealerships

The concessionaires claimed that it would be difficult to maintain the level of services, execution of works and financial balance of the business, if the tariff readjustment was suspended.

On Monday (4), CCR, Ecorodovias and Arteris released notices to the market sharing their dissatisfaction and demanding financial compensation, which ended up happening this Thursday with the measures announced by the São Paulo government.

The government of Rodrigo Garcia also weighed in fear of breach of contract by the concessionaires.

In a note, the ABCR (Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires) stated that the tariff freeze would be given at a critical moment in which companies are still facing the economic effects of Covid-19, in addition to the significant increase in the price of inputs.

