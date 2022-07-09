Government prepares package to encourage the industry

Two provisional measures and a decree are being drafted on the Esplanade to boost investments in the sector

The Jair Bolsonaro government is preparing a package of measures to boost industry growth and attract domestic and foreign investment.

O Power 360 found that there are 3 major projects being developed in the corridors of the Esplanada dos Ministérios that must be announced within 3 months.

The idea is to accelerate the process of reindustrialization in Brazil at a time when there is a reorganization of global production chains with the war in Eastern Europe.

Many companies are considering the location of their plants as a strategic factor. The location in Brazil in South America, facing the Atlantic Ocean, is a positive factor.

But there is a diagnosis that the environment to undertake in Brazil is complicated. The government wants to mitigate this with the following measures:

INCENTIVE TO CHIP FACTORIES

The government is preparing a provisional measure for the semiconductor sector, which is currently quite incipient in Brazil. The axes that the project must contain are:

tax exemption – tax deduction for plants to be installed in Brazil, from 2023.

tax deduction for plants to be installed in Brazil, from 2023. manpower qualification offer courses, partnerships with universities, visa facilitation abroad and flexibility of teleworking rules abroad;

offer courses, partnerships with universities, visa facilitation abroad and flexibility of teleworking rules abroad; investment support – BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) is approached to offer lines of financing, among other institutions.

The objective is for Brazil to become a major center for exporting semiconductors to Latin America, in addition to supplying items for the domestic industry.

Today, there is a crisis in the global production of the product, because of the bottlenecks resulting from the pandemic. The biggest manufacturer is in Taiwan, Asia, an area sensitive to geopolitical risks.

Worldwide demand is expected to increase with the expansion of 5G and other technologies. To produce a simple car, for example, 1,500 chips are needed. An electrical model needs 2,000 semiconductors.

The provisional measure should also facilitate the process of exporting and importing products. The government should support the promotion of exports abroad.

TRADE FACILITATION

Jair Bolsonaro’s team works to publish a provisional measure that will create the program facilitates. The objective is to simplify the payment of taxes for the long chains of the industry, such as automobiles, machinery and electronics.

The new rules will prevent the accumulation of tax credits, which are often difficult to take advantage of by companies with a high percentage of products made for export.

So far, these companies complain that the credits accumulate a lot, which is frowned upon by international auditors. What should be cash on hand is interpreted as a cost on the company’s balance sheet.

The program will replace the old one reinstateswhich was criticized at the World Trade Organization for being “protectionist” by giving incentives to exporters of industrialized products, on the grounds that this created unequal conditions of competition.

Now, with the eventual change, the cost of tax compliance for large companies should fall.

INVESTMENT INCENTIVE

The government should publish a decree for the industry as a way of encouraging the purchase of machinery and equipment. It will be possible to deduct from the Income Tax and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) the value of investments through the “supra-accelerated depreciation”.

The company may deduct from taxation up to 100% of the depreciation of operational assets (fixed assets) in the 1st year of purchase of the product. Currently, this deduction is in installments and can take up to 20 years.

The measure should be valid for 5 years and allow the injection of R$ 20 billion in the market per year. Segments of the extractive industry (except coal), transformation industry (except tobacco), electricity, sanitation, civil construction and electricity are among the eventual beneficiaries. They represent 87% of the national industry.

The idea is that this model encourages companies to invest in their plants, precisely to produce more products with new and better quality equipment.

The decree must be published within 1 to 2 months by the Presidency of the Republic. There are doubts whether the rules began to take effect this year, because of electoral restrictions. The topic is being studied.

IPI

The Ministry of Economy asked the Federal Supreme Court to review the decision that limited the drop in the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) because of the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

The argument used is that the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes was quite broad and could be restricted to just 60 products made in the Free Zone. These items represent 80% of the revenue of companies in the Amazon region.

SPORTS BETTING

The government intends to regulate the billionaire sports betting industry through decree. It is estimated that there are 2,000 small online betting firms operated by Brazilians illegally in the country.