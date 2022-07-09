Graciele Lacerda denies life of ‘madam’ offered by Zez and makes revelation

Graciele Lacerda denies ‘madame’ life offered by Zez and makes revelation (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The long-term relationship between singer Zez Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda may be about to bear fruit for the artist’s new child. That’s because, the fitness influencer does not hide her desire to be a mother and the procedures she has been doing to get pregnant with the fourth heir of the sertanejo, since Zez is already the father of three children, from his 32-year marriage to businesswoman Zilu Camargo. In the networks, Graciele recently exposed, however, that “madam”although the singer would like her to go.



“He [Zez di Camargo] he says he doesn’t see me enjoying the pool, sunbathing, lying on the sofa all day watching TV, he says: ‘instead of you enjoying it!’ I can’t!”said the fitness muse, who added: “He says I had to live like a madam.”

Differently from that, the journalist spends more time showing her routine to her followers, which has even been greatly changed due to the fact that she is accompanying Zez on his tour, from the solo project idealized by him in the pandemic. About how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, she revealed in an interview with Caras Digital.

“As I have a very correct diet and exercise routine, travel doesn’t bother me so much. Since last year I’ve been following the same strategy as my weight loss program, which is based on low carb eating and intermittent fasting, so no matter how far make it a trip, I can always find good options for me to eat”, he revealed.

With a company dedicated to weight loss techniques, she is also an entrepreneur and is an example for those who hire her services through a digital platform. “Some hotels have gyms, so I can do at least one run on the treadmill, but if I don’t, that’s not what’s going to get in the way.said.