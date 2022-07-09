Grêmio performances: Ferreira scores around as a starter and does well in victory | Guild

At home, Grêmio beat Náutico 2-0, on Friday night, for the 17th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. In his first game as a starter since the surgery to correct an inguinal hernia, Ferreira scored the first for Tricolor, still in the first half. In the final stage, Bruno Alves closed the account.

Ferreira

The striker returned to swing the net 227 days later. After almost three months out and having surgery during this period, shirt 10 opened the scoring with a great goal, his first this year. In the characteristic play, Ferreira took responsibility, cut inside and hit placed to score the first goal of the match. Grade: 7.5

Geromel

The defender gave another lesson on how to act as a defender. And, at the same time, he starred in technical shots, with a hat in the first half, and a half-moon sprint in the second. He played a lot. Grade: 7.0

Biel

Like Villasanti, the striker also returned to the starting lineup after serving a suspension in the draw against Bahia. For the first time playing with Ferreira, Biel got along well with his partner and was another good option on the right side of the attack. Note: 6.5

Gabriel Grando [GOL]: 6.0

Rodrigo Ferreira [LAD]: 5.5

Geromel [ZAD]: 7.0

Bruno Alves [ZAE]: 7.0

Nicolas [LAE]: 6.5

Villasanti [VOL]: 6.0

(Lucas Silva [VOL]): no grade

Bitello [VOL]: 6.0

(heal [VOL]): 6.0

Biel [ATA]: 6.5

(Emerson [ATA]): no grade

campaz [MEC]: 6.0

(Pedro Lucas [MEC]): 6.0

Ferreira [ATA]: 7.5

(Elias [ATA]): 5.5

Diego Souza [ATA]: 5.5

