GRU VIP area will have chef, concierge and pet space – 07/08/2022 – Mercado

The VIP Terminal at Guarulhos airport promises to be the beginning or the end of a trip with comfort and luxury for passengers willing to pay US$ 150 (more than R$ 800, today).

The project authorized by the government last month, as anticipated by the SA Panel, foresees investments of R$ 409 million in the new 5,100 m² building, close to the maintenance hangars of Latam and American Airlines​. The opening is scheduled for the end of 2023.

According to Anita Newcourt, vice president of Guest Experience (a kind of “guest journey”) at AEPM International, the company responsible for building the terminal, a driver will pick up the guest directly from the plane or from their home in a luxury sedan. .

Upon arriving at the lounge, the passenger will be greeted by an exclusive host, in addition to having a messenger, security and a Brazilian chef in the dining area.

The place includes an ergonomic business area, a soundproof children’s area, a pet area, another reserved for smokers and there is even a place to rest (dubbed the sleep lounge, the name in English) with shower. The VIP passenger will also have an ironing and shoe shine service at their disposal.

The terminal’s architecture will be under the responsibility of Brazilian Carlos Rossi. The promise is for spaces fully equipped with cutting-edge technologies and audiovisual systems, including a sensory garden.

With a 40-year commercial contract, AEPM Brasil intends to receive, from 2026, eVOLTs (electric vehicle with vertical take-off and landing) and air taxis in Guarulhos. In a statement, the company says it expects to reach more than 100,000 passengers per year at the terminal by 2045.

The contract for the construction of the VIP terminal for 40 years – a period longer than the concession period of the GRU concessionaire, which ends in 2032 – is feasible because of an ordinance signed in 2020 by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The concessionaires have been negotiating commercial contracts that would only be economically viable over a longer period. The measure allows for longer agreements than concessions, generally 30 years. One of these agreements was the one that GRU signed with Brookfield in March for the expansion of the cargo terminal.

The same device allowed Inframérica to launch, this month, the Partage Shopping Brasília project, which will be integrated into the federal capital’s international airport complex, with 130 stores, more than 20 restaurants and seven movie theaters in a built area of ​​around 60 thousand m².