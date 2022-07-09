Grupo Globo’s Board of Directors has a new composition, with the election of its first independent member | Media and Marketing

Read the full statement:

“In line with the best corporate practices in the market and as part of the permanent evolution of its governance, Grupo Globo announced today the expansion of its Board of Directors, with the election of economist and businessman Rodrigo Xavier as an independent director. With this new composition, the Grupo Globo’s Board of Directors is now made up of eight members, with João Roberto Marinho in the presidency, Roberto Irineu Marinho and José Roberto Marinho as vice-presidents, and Paulo Marinho, Roberto Marinho Neto, Alberto Pecegueiro, Jorge Nóbrega and Rodrigo Xavier as directors. There is also the intention to create a second independent position to be filled soon. There were no changes in the control of the companies, nor in the performance of the Board, which has, among its missions, to direct the business strategy, ensure the maintenance of Essência Globo’s values ​​and approval of business plans with a view to the future, ensuring better return on investments.

The consolidation process of Grupo Globo’s corporate governance structure also led to the creation of new advisory committees. João Roberto Marinho continues to head the Editorial Board, responsible for discussing and proposing guidance and alignment on editorial issues, and the Institutional Committee, which has the role of monitoring and proposing lines of action for the group’s institutional relations. Jorge Nóbrega is responsible for the Compliance, Personal Data Protection, Audit and Risks Committee and, in addition to these, Grupo Globo’s Board of Directors now has the People, Culture & ESG Committee, in charge of Alberto Pecegueiro, and the Digital & Innovation Committee, led by Roberto Marinho Neto, being structured. To support all this evolution, the Board of Directors has a Governance department, led by Manuela Mattos.

“Our governance model is constantly being improved. The initiative to now elect an independent director and to be preparing the arrival of another one, with complementary expertise, is part of this evolution, as well as the creation of new advisory committees. Guided by the principles of Essência Globo, which defines Grupo Globo’s vision and values, the Board has actively participated in the definition of strategic guidelines for companies, focusing on digital transformation and direct relationship with the consumer. It has also followed the commitments of Globo’s ESG 2030 Agenda, which include policies to encourage diversity and inclusion”, highlighted João Roberto Marinho, president of Grupo Globo and the Board of Directors.