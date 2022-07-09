Guarani-SP X Cruzeiro – Superesportes

38

1 time Also out in Guarani, injured, are Rafael Martins, Diogo Mateus, Elies and Jlio Csar.

37

1 time Edu receives a pass at the entrance of the area, adjusts to left-handed and kicks. Kozlinsk makes the save!

36

1 time Eduardo Person receives a hard foul from Rafael Santos in midfield.

35

1 time Joo Vitor, again pressured by Cruzeiro’s marking, starts playing with a kick and delivers the ball to Cruzeiro’s defense.

34

1 time Silas takes a free-kick from the bottom left wing, and Cruzeiro’s defense takes it without difficulty.

33

1 time Lucas Ramon dribbles into the defensive field to get out of the lineup under pressure from Cruzeiro and receives the free-kick.

32

1 time The game resumes.

31

1 time The temperature in Campinas is 27 degrees.

30

1 time The game is stopped for the hydration of the players.

28

1 time Lo Pais fired at the bottom right line and crosses. The ball hits Leandro Vilela and goes out for a corner.

27

1 time Giovanni Augusto tries the move from the left, suffers a pull, waits for the foul to be called, but the referee orders the game to continue.

26

1 time Pezzolano, who is hanging, was quiet after the referee’s scolding.

25

1 time Referee Jean Pierre gives a verbal warning to Cruzeiro coach Paulo Pezzolano.

24

1 time Lo Pais is thrown on the right, picks up speed, enters the area and kicks cross. Kozlinsk makes a nice save and gives the rebound. Breno kicks away from the goal.

23

1 time Lo Pais cast on the right. Lucas Ramos gets ahead of the game and puts the ball on the sidelines.

22

1 time Z Ivaldo, under pressure, tries to leave the defense field for a corner. Derlan heads away from the side.

21

1 time Guarani scores strong from the inside and hinders Cruzeiro’s offensive actions.

20

1 time Daniel Jnior goes up on the right, misses the pass, loses the ball, but recovers and gets the ball again.

19

1 time Giovanni Augusto is fouled in the right midfield.

18

1 time At Guarani, left-back Bruno Pereira and Bruno José are absent, due to contractual issues, as both players belong to Cruzeiro and are on loan at Bugre.

17

1 time Silas takes another corner from the right, this time closed at the first post, and the defense cuts anyway.

16

1 time Silas takes a corner from the right to Bugre. Lucas Oliveira climbs high and heads away.

15

1 time Cruzeiro is also missing midfielder Joo Paulo and forwards Jaj and Rafael Silva, all in the medical department. Striker Luvannor, suspended, is another one out today.

13

1 time Cruzeiro tries to attack from the outside, through the middle, and Bugre’s defense pushes away with a kick.

11

1 time GOOOOLLLL DO GUARANI!!! Maxwell again goes up in speed on the left and touches the tip to Giovanni Augusto, who dribbles and crosses at the second post! Ludke arrives at speed and heads into the ground with no chance for the goalkeeper!!!

11

1 time GOOOLLL DO GUARANI!!!!

10

1 time Yago receives in the intermediate in the speed, but the assistant already marked the offside in the wrong way.

9

1 time The left-back Matheus Bidu, lacks Cruzeiro, as a Guarani player on loan to the Celeste team.

7

1 time UUUHHHH!!!! Maxwell wins a move from Z Ivaldo, starts from left to center at speed and plays for Yago, at the entrance of the area. The attacker kicks left-handed over the prankster!

6

1 time Z Ivaldo, in the defense field, launches Lo Pais on the right too hard. The ball goes out the side.

5

1 time Cruzeiro continues to put pressure on Guarani to leave the ball and cause difficulties for the opponent.

4

1 time UUUHHH!!! Breno receives a nice pass from Neto Moura inside the area on the right! Kozlinsk grows out of the goal and takes the ball with op!

3

1 time Maxwell tries a speed move on the left but is disarmed, in a firm way, by Neto Moura.

two

1 time Coach Mozart, from Guarani, has already had an unsuccessful spell at Cruzeiro.

1

1 time Cruzeiro starts the game by marking Bugre’s ball out and forces the opposing defense to take a kick.

0

1 time Start the game!

0

1 time The National Anthem is being played.

0

1 time Guarani has only 14 points in 16 games played. Even if they win today, the team from Campinas remains in the relegation zone.

0

1 time The teams are already on the pitch.

0

1 time If Cruzeiro wins today, it guarantees the symbolic title of champion of the first round of Serie B. The team has a performance that is close to 80% in the competition.

0

1 time Referee: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima. Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel: VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de S.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is also scheduled: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, L. Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Lo Pais, William Oliveira, Neto Moura, Rafael Santos, Daniel Jnior, Breno and Edu.

0

1 time Guarani is lined up: Maurcio Kozlinsk; Mateus Ludke, Joo Victor, Derlan, Lucas Ramon; Leandro Vilela, Silas, Eduardo Person; Yago, Giovanni Augusto and Maxwell.