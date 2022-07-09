Guarani x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

In different situations in the classification, Guarani and Cruzeiro face each other this Saturday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Serie B . The match is at 11 am (Brasília time), at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas. O ge tracks all bids in Real time ( CLICK HERE ).

Bugre has not won for four rounds and is in the runner-up of the championship, with 14 points. Even if they win this Saturday, the team will not be able to leave the relegation zone. This will be the second game of coach Mozart, Guarani’s third commander in this Series B. His debut was last weekend, with a 1-1 draw with CRB.

Cruzeiro, absolute leader of Serie B, with 38 points, has seven ahead of Vasco, vice. The difference to Criciúma, first outside the G-4, is 15 points. If he wins in Campinas, he will confirm his presence in the access group until the beginning of the second round, at least. The team arrives for the duel with Bugre in search of resuming the path of victories, after a 1-1 draw with Ituano, also in the interior of São Paulo.

Streaming: Premiere, for all Brazil.

Guarani – Coach: Mozart

On loan from Cruzeiro, left-back Matheus Pereira and striker Bruno José are out due to contractual clauses. The coach should improvise the right-back Mateus Ludke on the left, since the reserve of the position, Eliel, is injured. In the attack, Lucão do Break and Lucas Venuto can appear among the holders.

Probable lineup: Kozlinski; Lucas Ramon, João Victor, Derlan and Mateus Ludke; Leandro Vilela, Silas and Eduardo Person; Giovanni Augusto, Lucas Venuto (Vitinho) and Lucão do Break.

Who is out: Matheus Pereira and Bruno José (contractual matters); Rafael Martins, Diogo Mateus, Eliel and Júlio César (injured).

hanging: Ronaldo Alves and Nicolas Careca.

cruise – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

The Uruguayan coach will have at least four changes in relation to the team that started the match against Ituano. Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani, cannot act due to contractual reasons. Rafael Santos will be the winger on the left. In attack, Luvannor is out for suspension, and Rodolfo and Fernando Canesin appear as main alternatives.

If there are shortages, on the other hand, the coach will also count on returns. Zé Ivaldo and Neto Moura reappear in the team, taking over the vacancies that were occupied by Machado and Adriano, in Itu. Léo Pais, who is slowly gaining pace, after absences due to physical exhaustion, disputes position with Geovane Jesus.

Probable lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Geovane Jesus (Léo Pais), Rafael Santos and Daniel Jr.; Rodolfo (Canesin) and Edu

hanging: Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Santos, Willian Oliveira, Zé Ivaldo and Geovane Jesus

Who is out: Luvannor (suspended); Matheus Bidu (belongs to Guarani); Gabriel Brazão, João Paulo, Jajá and Rafa Silva (in the medical department)

