Handsome boy praised by Anitta responds if he would have a threesome with the singer

Dominique Honnebiera Dutchman who was praised by anita during a concert by the artist in Holland, revealed during an interview with journalist Vitor Moreno, from the F5 portal, if he would agree to have a possible threesome with the singer, if she invited him.

The handsome boy, who is dating the Brazilian influencer Gaby Costasaid that, If I received this type of proposal, I would refuse: “The answer would be a ‘no’. I don’t share my girlfriend with anyone. That includes other women.” declared Dominique.

In the interview, the Dutchman also commented that had no contact with Anitta after the repercussion of the video in which she stopped the show to praise him. “Unfortunately not. The closest contact we had with her was a reaction to Queen Matos’ Instagram post about us.”explained the boy, who was very happy with the fact that it went viral on the web.

“I was happy, of course. It doesn’t happen every day that things go viral, and I hoped she or someone close would see it. But I never thought I would get this far and reach so many people.” highlighted Dominique Honnebier.

Reaction to being called ‘the most handsome man’ by Anitta

In the show in question, Anitta was impressed by Dominique’s beauty when she saw him in the audience with his girlfriend. “What a handsome boyfriend you have. I’ve never seen a more handsome man in my entire life. I’m passed”declared the singer at the time.

The Dutchman says he was confused when he received the compliment: “When she said I was the most handsome man she had ever seen, I felt really weird. I was like, “Me? Do you think I’m the most handsome guy in the world?” Of course I felt very praised, but at the same time confused, because it’s an unusual thing for such a famous person to say something like that. But after the doubt, you feel really good because it’s not every day that a big star doles out praise on a live stage.” he said.

