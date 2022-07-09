HB20 Sedan arrives in September with a “plus” in relation to the hatch

The 2023 Hyundai HB20 Sedan was presented during the hatch body launch. The three-volume will only be launched in September, while the hatchback will arrive at dealerships in August. For this reason, the Korean brand has saved prices and some details of the sedan for closer to its debut.

The front is the same for both bodies. The HB20S was presented in the top Platinum Plus version. The hood with a central ledge and the lower portion of the grille “studded” in the new scalloped bumper evoke strength. The new headlights frame the upper grille, which bears the Hyundai logo.

Hyundai HB20 Sedan 2023 in Platinum Plus top version (Photo: Pedro Cerqueira) Side highlights fastback style (Photo: Pedro Cerqueira) Interior of the sedan has light tones (Photo: Pedro Cerqueira) Element that connects the new HB20 Sedan lanterns has an LED light strip (Photo: Pedro Cerqueira)

In profile, it is evident that the 2023 HB20 Sedan kept the fastback style, which makes the model more sporty. The top version has 16-inch wheels with a new design. At the rear, the Hyundai logo was moved to the top of the new trunk lid, and the plate was placed in its place. The bumper has been redesigned, gaining horizontal orientation.

While the HB20S was at the launch stage, it was possible to see that the element that unites the new lanterns is luminous. This functionality was surprising because, on the hatchback, this component is only reflective.

Do you like the automotive world? Then check out the VRUM Youtube channel

Interior of the HB20 Sedan is finished in light tones

As in the hatch, the panel of the 2023 HB20 Sedan abuses the application of hard plastic even in the most expensive version. While the hatchback brings the interior in black, the sedan uses a light gray. However, this Platinum Plus package of the HB20S brings seats entirely in light leather, and the same package of the HB20 mixes leather and fabric.

More security as standard and semi-autonomous items in the top version

Like the hatch, the 2023 HB20 Sedan stands out for its good safety package in the entry-level version, which features 6 airbags, ramp start assistant, traction and stability control. The top version, on the other hand, gained semi-autonomous functions such as emergency braking, blind spot assistant, lane-keeping system, rear traffic assistant and adaptive high beam.

1.0 aspirated and 1.0 turbo engines

The cheapest versions of the Hyundai HB20S 2023 will come equipped with the current 1.0 flex aspirated engine, with up to 80hp of power and 10.2kg of torque. The more expensive versions will have the 1.0 turbo flex engine with up to 120hp and 17.5kgfm. There are manual and automatic transmission options.