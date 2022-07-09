Health guides patients with respiratory symptoms to seek URAP referral | ac24horas.com

Nutritionist and bodybuilder Willian Cogo, 32, was the interviewee of the Jô Edition Podcast Program, this Monday, 4.

With the theme “I want to lose weight”, the sports lover had a super special chat about health, food, body care, myths and truths and gave tips on how to lose those pounds that bother you.

Studying 2 postgraduate courses, one in Metabolism and Weight Loss and another in Sports Nutrition and Aesthetics, the professional revealed that the strategy for those who want to get in shape with health is to start with the basics: eat less, drink plenty of water, sleep well and exercise.

In addition, he stated that diet does not have to be synonymous with suffering, choosing the right foods, knowing what your body needs, seeking the follow-up of a specialist and having patience, is one of the requirements to achieve the desired results.

“The secret is to eat well, but less than what we spend. We have a number of calories we burn per day and we need to eat less than that to lose weight. The practice of activities is another aspect that becomes very important, being a little more active, walking more, changing the routine”, she explained.

About this, Willian highlighted that to lose 1 kg of fat, it is necessary to burn 7 thousand calories, and drink at least 3 liters of water per day. Bodybuilding is one of the activities that most indicates, but you have to focus and do something that helps you continue.

“Practicing a sport that you like or that you enjoy will help. Because being in something we don’t like leaves us frustrated, tired and will end up forcing us to give up. There has to be a balance between what is effective and what you like.”

During the conversation, Cogo also explained about issues related to liquid retention, the use of green tea, thermogenics, anabolic and also addressed the techniques he has used to help his patients.

“I don’t go on a diet just writing it down on paper for the person to follow like a soldier. I want the person to understand, to know the nutritional value of all things, so that they can move on with their own legs”, she pointed out.

Entitled ‘O Senhor do Cocô’, the professional said that he encourages and even gives examples of a correct diet for those who have difficulties when going to the bathroom.

Detox, Dight or light products, Intermittent fasting, types of foods that help with libido and ‘garbage day’ were other topics addressed.

Follow the Jô Edition Podcast program and learn more about the right ways to achieve the ideal body.

See the video: