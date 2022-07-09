Health plan, milk and airfare push IPCA, which accelerates again and stands at 0.67% in June

THE inflation accelerated again in June, and stood at 0.67%, after having retreated to 0.47% in May. With this result, the IPCA accumulates high of 5.49% in the year and 11.89% in 12 months. There are already 10 consecutive months in which inflation, in 12 months, is above double digits.

According to IBGE, three items stood out last month and pushed the IPCA up. Health plans contributed 0.1 percentage point to the index, up 2.99% on the month. Long-life milk had a contribution of 0.09 percentage point, after accumulating an increase of 10.72% in June. Airfares, which rose 11.32% in the month, contributed 0.06 percentage point to the IPCA.

All nine groups of products and services surveyed had a positive change last month, according to the Institute. The biggest change was in the Apparel group, with an increase of 1.67%. The Food and Beverages group rose 0.8%. The Health and Personal Care group rose 1.24%, and transport rose 0.57%.

The Housing group, which had registered a fall of 1.7% in May, increased by 0.41% in June. The other groups were between 0.09% for Education and 0.55% for Household articles.

The result of the Food and Beverages group, still according to the IBGE, was influenced by the rise in foods for consumption outside the home, which rose 1.26%. The meal went from 0.41% in the previous month to 0.95% in June, while the snack went from 1.08% to 2.21%. The institute’s note also points out that there was a rise in some foods for consumption at home (0.63%), such as long-life milk (10.72%) and carioca beans (9.74%).

“On the side of falls, there was a significant decline in the prices of carrots (-23.36%), which had already fallen in May (-24.07%). example of onion (-7.06%), potato (-3.47%) and tomato (-2.70%)”, says the IBGE.

The Transport group decelerated in relation to May (1.34%), influenced by the result of fuels (-1.20%). While gasoline prices fell by 0.72%, the decline in ethanol prices was more intense (-6.41%). On the other hand, according to the IBGE, there was an increase in diesel oil (3.82%) and vehicular gas (0.30%). “The biggest change (11.32%) and the biggest positive impact (0.06 percentage point) within the group came from airline tickets, whose prices had already risen in May (18.33%). airlines accumulate a high of 122.40%”, says the note.