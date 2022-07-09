Hebe’s mansion has photos revealed and the situation leaves the public shocked

+ Marina Ruy Barbosa, after a fight with Gagliasso, says she was betrayed and scandal explodes: “Played in the press”

+Shocking: Globo actress Eva Todor left everything to the employees and the value of the inheritance will surprise you

Hebe Camargo’s mansion shocks fans with its appearance

Hebe Camargo was one of the greatest communicators in the history of Brazil and left a nation moved when she died in 2012, a victim of cancer, when she was 83 years old.

When she was alive, Hebe Camargo lived in a mansion in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo and, in 2019, the public was able to check the state of the property for the last time, during the Operação Mesquita program, on SBT.

In this ocasion, Otávio Mesquita, who in addition to being the presenter of the attraction, was a friend of Hebe Camargo, visited the place together with the famous nephew. At the time, it had just completed 7 years of the presenter’s death, and it was possible to see that everything was intact, to the surprise of the viewers.

“Hebe is here by your side”, Carlos Alberto has contact with supernatural spirit and warning Hebe Camargo went so far as to almost rip SBT off the air: “Malandros, scoundrels, scoundrels” International Women’s Day: Hebe Camargo represents the strength and struggle of women on Brazilian television

The famous mansion in Cidade Jardim

In the mansion, there are personal objects, furniture, works of art, photos and everything is very well preserved thanks to Marcello Camargo, son of Hebe, and other relatives. The collection of clothes, jewelry and shoes were under the tutelage of Lydia Sayeg, jeweler of Casa Leão.

Inside Hebe Camargo’s mansion, you can find several photos and paintings of the blonde scattered around the corners. The images share space with works by renowned painters such as Di Cavalcanti and Gustavo Rosa.

There in the residence, we can still see that she had a private chapel, with an altar composed of sacred pieces purchased by Hebe Camargo at the Sanctuary of Fátima, in Portugal.