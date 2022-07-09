Heloísa and Augusta team up to protect David in Beyond the Illusion

David (Rafael Viti) is going through a very complicated and dangerous time now that very important people have discovered his true identity, and he will need all the help possible to get out of this tense situation. In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) and Augusta (Olívia Araújo) will form a strong union to help the magician in this time of need.

Everything happens when Isadora (Larissa Manoela) finally recovers her childhood memories and remembers the face of Davi and that he is accused of the death of his sister, being furious for having been deceived for so long and especially for having been involved with him. It is at this moment that Davi becomes desperate with the possibility of being handed over to the police because Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli) promises that he will do justice for her sister.

Isadora intends to denounce David. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Fortunately, Heloísa and Augusta leave immediately to help their friend, as they know what he is going through and are very strong and loyal allies to the magician. The solution found by the duo was to hide Davi in ​​a secluded corner so that no one would find out where he is until the situation is under control.

The plan that David found to save himself from this situation was to go to the criminal expert who handled his case in the past, as only he can prove his innocence and clear him of this charge once and for all.