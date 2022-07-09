Hemorrhoids: 10 tips on how to prevent and relieve symptoms – VivaBem

The topic of hemorrhoids is still a taboo subject for both men and women, who usually seek a specialist only when the situation really bothers them. However, what many people don’t know is that there are ways to prevent the problem, mainly through a diet rich in fiber, hydration and regular practice of physical activities.

Despite the popular name being hemorrhoid, the more appropriate term is hemorrhoidal disease. We all have veins and arteries in the anal area, but the problem occurs when they are swollen and inflamed. Its cause is multifactorial and is linked to genetic factors, fiber -free (and pepper) foods, evacuation habits, constipation, chronic cough, pelvic floor dysfunctions, hardened feces, among others.

Classified as internal and external, they can affect anyone, including children. The internal ones occur due to the sliding of the mucosa along with the hemorrhoidal veins, from the inside to the outside of the anal canal. The external ones are more superficial, they are already outside the anal canal.

It is important to note that hemorrhoids in general only hurt when there is a complication, especially thrombosis (or thrombophlebitis). The most frequent discomforts are bleeding, itching, sensation of heaviness and/or local volume, humidity, and sometimes, permanent dirt even after good post-evacuation hygiene. Once with hemorrhoids, reliefs are obtained with medical or operative treatment.

Below are some tips on how to relieve symptoms and prevent the problem.

1) Proper anal hygiene

The procedure must be done with water. Toilet paper should only be used when water is not available.

2) Medicines and ointments

An alternative is to prescribe phlebotomic medications, which are proven through studies, and the power to increase local vases permeability, facilitate local venous drainage and raise blood circulation.

With this, hemorrhoids deflate and improve. Ointments are helpful in relieving early symptoms. Analgesics and anti-inflammatories also help in the inflammatory phase, decreasing local edema. Suppositories with specific products can reduce bleeding.

3) Home remedies

Only the sitz bath is recommended, which consists of an immersion bath with warm water and greatly relieves symptoms. There is no medication or home procedure with scientific proof for the treatment of the disease.

4) Food

It should be rich in fiber, with the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains. Fiber increases the absorption of water into the intestine and makes the stool softer/pasty, preventing the formation of hemorrhoids and reducing symptoms. On the other hand, one should avoid eating pepper.

5) Hydration

The water “hydrates” the stool, allowing evacuation to occur with minimal effort. Hard stools are very harmful.

6) Physical exercises

They are fundamental, but in the presence of hemorrhoids, those of excessive force (weightlifting type) should be avoided.

7) Toilet paper

It should only be used in cases of extreme need, where it is not possible to sanitize with water. Hygiene with paper accentuates microerosions and bleeding.

8) Other preventive measures

Respect the urge to go to the bathroom and have the proper bowel rhythm;

During the day, do not stay in the same position for a long time (sitting or standing);

Avoid using the cell phone in the toilet (it can prolong the evacuation time, increasing the pressure and the risk of hemorrhoids);

Do not force evacuations and sanitize the place with water in a shower, bidet or even directly in the bath;

Do not underestimate other associated diseases that can cause pain, discomfort and bleeding, such as tumors of the rectum, anal canal, anal fissures, large or juvenile rectal polyps, fistulas and infectious pathologies. It is very common to assign any anal involvement or bleeding to the name hemorrhoid.

9) When is surgery indicated?

In the complications of the disease, such as in cases of recurrent thrombosis. Or when the person has many symptoms that do not subside with clinical treatment. But remember: each case is evaluated individually by the doctor.

10) Always look for an expert

Especially in the presence of some local symptom, such as itching, pain, discomfort, prolapse, hard nodulation or bleeding when defecating. Even in early cases, preventive or disease-stabilizing measures can be adopted.

Early treatment can relieve symptoms and prevent surgery. In addition, the specialist will make the differential diagnosis with other diseases, such as cancer. The specialist to be sought is the proctologist.

Sources

Fabio Guilherme Camposformer president of the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology and professor at the USP School of Medicine (University of São Paulo); Andreza de Farias Caladocoloproctologist at the Promater Hospital in Natal (RN); André Araújocoloproctologist at Hospital Alvorada in Brasília; Alexandre Margutti Fonoff, coloproctologist at Hospital Samaritano Higienópolis in São Paulo; and Ramon Mendesproctologist at the Cardio Pulmonar Rede D’Or Hospital in Salvador (BA).