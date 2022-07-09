Henrique and Juliano cancel show in Colina, SP; couple refused contract with public power, says city hall | Ribeirao Preto and France

The Municipality of Colina (SP) reported that the show by Henrique & Juliano, scheduled for the night of this Thursday (7), was canceled by the duo after the office’s allegation that the artists do not contract with the government.

In an official statement, City Hall informed that the cancellation of the performance at the Horse Festival occurred even with the show scheduled and booked in advance.

“The concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano, which was scheduled for Thursday (07/07), was cancelled, due to the artists’ office’s refusal to enter into the contract with the organization of the event, claiming not to contract with Poder Public, even having previously scheduled and reserved the date of the show for the Festa do Cavalo.”

Sought, the advice of the sertanejos said that the duo would not comment on the matter.

Discussion over use of public money

The cancellation of the show takes place amid discussion involving artists hired with public money from city halls. The matter came up after the countryman Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, criticized the Rouanet Law. When making the comment, the artist was on stage in Sorriso (MT) for a presentation that cost R$ 400 thousand to the city hall coffers.

For the presentation of Henrique & Juliano, the Municipality of Colina would pay R$ 450 thousand, according to Mayor Dieb Taha (PSDB). Replacing the artists, Marcos & Belutti, Murilo Huff and Samhara closed the contract for this Thursday’s presentation at a cost of R$ 310 thousand, according to the Chief Executive.

Rouanet Law vs City Hall Shows: Understand the Differences

The hiring of shows by city halls follows the determination of the bidding law, but respects the criterion of unenforceability. In general, the municipality chooses the artist, negotiates and makes the contract without bidding, since there is only one possible supplier.

There is no specific control beyond the general accountability of the municipality. The Court of Auditors, the Municipal Legislature or the Public Ministry may question the expenses.

In Colina, according to Taha, it costs approximately R$ 1.5 million to hire the 11 artists to perform at the horse festival. The mayor claims that the box office for the event – ​​tickets cost from R$60 to R$200 – covers up to 70% of the investment.

Also according to Taha, the money committed to the Horse Festival, which has been taking place for 43 years in the city, is provided for in the annual municipal budget through the Secretary of Culture, Leisure and Sports.

“I, as mayor, have a budget to meet, income and expenses. That’s part of it. We can’t take away from health, education, to celebrate. No, this is already part of the Colina City Hall budget. We are doing very well in investing in health, education, infrastructure, social development.”

Court of Auditors called

In June, the São Paulo State Court of Auditors (TCE-SP) received the representation of councilor Professor Toninho Vespoli, from PSOL in São Paulo (SP), requesting an investigation into the expenses of the Municipality of Colina with concerts contracted for the Festa do Horse in 2018.

According to the document, the edition of the event had presentations by Alok (value of R$ 275 thousand), and the country duos Matheus & Kauan (R$ 200 thousand), Bruno & Marrone (R$ 223 thousand), and Jorge & Mateus ( BRL 425 thousand).

Mayor Dieb Taha says that the municipality’s accountability for 2018 has already been approved by Organs competent bodies.

“We hired the artistic shows as well as the food court, the sound system, the stage, all of this according to the values ​​of the time, so much so that it was accounted for, the court itself analyzed the accounts of the city hall, he acknowledged. I have not received any notification from the TCE regarding the Horse Festival. We are fully accountable as required by law.”

Taha still defends the use of public money for concerts, because the events heat up the city’s economy.

“It is important to highlight that in addition to the festival being traditional, recognized in municipal law, we are also talking about tourism, leisure and most importantly, the generation of employment, income, the strengthening of commerce”, he says.

