“He’s dying”; Cuca gains strength and can close with a big club in the coming days

Free in the market after a great spell at Galo, champion of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, Cuca may be very close to returning to activities, but in Brazilian football and, yes, in Argentine football. Despite having plans to return to activities only in 2023, the coach says he is tempted to face a new challenge in the Boca Jrs.

After missing great chances, Boca Jrs ended up falling early in Libertadores. The Buenos Aires club, after going to the Corinthians Arena and not conceding a goal, could not come out from scratch with the giants from São Paulo and, in Argentina, on penalties, they were eliminated, which ended up dismissing Sebastián Battaglia from the position of coach.

On the hunt for a coach, Boca Jrs may start looking for Brazilian names. Bielsa, free, is a distant dream, due to the high salary. Renato Gaúcho, ex-Flamengo, is talked about, but it is Cuca who can assume the position, since he is better evaluated and is “dying to train Boca”as stated by his agent.

Cuca no Boca Jrs?

“Cuca, a Brazilian coach with 14 titles that includes a Libertadores with Atlético Mineiro, was offered to Boca”, says journalist César Luis Merlo. Also according to his sources, the coach is very keen to coach the club, in the words of the agent of the current Brazilian champion.

Despite the rumor, there are no conversations between Boca and Cuca. At least, there are no rumors on the web. Boca, in turn, runs out of time to close with a new coach, targeting the remainder of the season.