Hospital in Niterói opens registration for immediate hiring

share tweet share share Email

O Socrates Guanaes Institutemanager of Azevedo Lima State Hospital (HEAL)in Fonseca, North Zone of Niterói, opened a selection process for the immediate hiring and formation of a reserve list of professionals for eight different positions, including vacancies for people with disabilities (PWD). Salaries vary between BRL 1,665.93 and BRL 3,501.68.

Registration will be open on 07/11, 12 and 13/2022, from 9 am to 2 pm, and must be done in person at the hospital’s auditorium: Rua Teixeira de Freitas, nº 30 – Fonseca (entrance through the parking lot entrance). No registration fee will be charged.

Interested parties must attend the site with the completed registration form, as well as the documents required in public notice 003/2022 (originals and copies). All this information and the details of the process can be found on the website: https://isgsaude.org.br/heal/trabalhe-conosco/

The selection process will include proof of technical knowledge in each area of ​​activity and information technology, in addition to an interview by competence. The stages are qualifying and eliminatory.

Check the positions

People Management Analyst – Human Resources

People Management Analyst – Personnel Department

Communication Analyst

Administrative Assistant – HR/DP Generalist

Administrative Assistant

Work nurse

Occupational Nursing Technician

Information Technology Technician













