Hospital in Niterói opens registration for immediate hiring

Jenni Smith 28 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Hospital in Niterói opens registration for immediate hiring 0 Views

O Socrates Guanaes Institutemanager of Azevedo Lima State Hospital (HEAL)in Fonseca, North Zone of Niterói, opened a selection process for the immediate hiring and formation of a reserve list of professionals for eight different positions, including vacancies for people with disabilities (PWD). Salaries vary between BRL 1,665.93 and BRL 3,501.68.

Registration will be open on 07/11, 12 and 13/2022, from 9 am to 2 pm, and must be done in person at the hospital’s auditorium: Rua Teixeira de Freitas, nº 30 – Fonseca (entrance through the parking lot entrance). No registration fee will be charged.

Interested parties must attend the site with the completed registration form, as well as the documents required in public notice 003/2022 (originals and copies). All this information and the details of the process can be found on the website: https://isgsaude.org.br/heal/trabalhe-conosco/

The selection process will include proof of technical knowledge in each area of ​​activity and information technology, in addition to an interview by competence. The stages are qualifying and eliminatory.

Check the positions





About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Bug in the ear? Know what to do if this happens

Having a bug in your ear is an uncomfortable and unexpected situation, but it can …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved