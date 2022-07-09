How AC Camargo Hospital tries to meld SulAmérica and Rede D’Or

The merger between D’or Network and South America must face a hard road in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where), at least as far as it depends on its competitors. The hospital AC Camargo filed a document in which it claims to be an interested party in the process and which asks for the court to reject the transaction. Among other points, the hospital highlights that SulAmérica is one of its main commercial partners and says that the new group may give preference to its own hospitals and make it difficult to approve procedures at AC Camargo. “SulAmérica can take advantage of Rede D’Or’s wide portfolio of hospitals to severely reduce the remuneration of competing hospitals and, in this way, make it impossible for these establishments to remain in its accredited network”, says one of the excerpts of the document.

AC Camargo asked Cade to reject the operation. “In the period from 2018 to 2021 alone, Grupo Rede D’Or had 30 mergers notified to CADE. 30 acts of concentration in a short period of four years on any metric you want to use is scary! […] We demand that the prohibition of this merger be recognized, under the terms of article 88, §50, of Law No. 12,529/2011, rejecting the transaction”, he concludes. Another seven hospitals also filed documents with CADE as interested parties in the process.

