How to find out if 5G works on my cell phone?

The new generation of the internet has already arrived in Brazil, starting with Brasília, but with the promise of expanding to more cities by September this year. Learn how to check if 5G is compatible with your cell phone model!

What are the advantages of 5G internet?

The 5G internet has some features that make it the best generation on the market. Check out what they are!

Speed ​​of 15 to 20 gigabytes per second;

Greater security;

Compatible with numerous devices at the same time without losing their quality;

Consumes less electrical energy.

How do I know if 5G works on my cell phone?

With the arrival of the new generation of the internet in Brazil, it is normal that everyone wants to use it, whether at home, on the street or at work. That’s why we’ve separated two tools to help you with this consultation, check it out!

Anatel website

To check if 5G is compatible with your cell phone, access Anatel’s website and click on the “Model” option and type your device model in the search tab.

If you do not know or do not remember the model of your cell phone, you can search by the commercial name of the device or by its date of issue.

GSM Arena

To check the GSM Arena website, access the platform on your cell phone and click on the “My Phone” option and scroll to the end and choose the “Phone Locator” option. Once this is done, the analysis will be done automatically by the tool.

A series of information will appear on the page, including the “Network” that tells you which networks are compatible with your cell phone.

