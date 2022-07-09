HPV: immunosuppressed men up to 45 years old can be vaccinated in SP | Health

reproduction HPV vaccine

The Municipal Immunization Program (PMI) in São Paulo has expanded the age group eligible for quadrivalent vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) , as per guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

Now, three doses of the immunizer are also available for immunosuppressed men up to 45 years of age. The minimum interval between the first dose and the second dose is two months and six months between the first and third dose. Immunosuppressed people are those living with HIV/AIDS, solid organ or bone marrow transplants and cancer patients.

The Municipal Health Department offers vaccination against HPV in 470 Basic Health Units (UBSs), 17 Specialized Care Services (SAEs) and three Reference Centers for Special Immunobiologicals (Cries).

In addition, the municipal network already offers the vaccination schedule with the application of two doses for girls aged 9 to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days of age and boys aged 11 to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days of age, respecting the minimum interval between the first and second dose of six months.

Prevention against HPV

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 9 to 10 million people living with HPV in Brazil. The virus, responsible for infecting the skin or mucous membranes, is extremely harmful to the body and can lead to cancers of the cervix, penis, oropharynx and mouth. Using barrier methods, that is, using an internal or external condom, is essential to prevent the transmission of HPV.

In the capital, condoms can be collected free of charge at all municipal health units in São Paulo, at municipal bus terminals, at subway lines 4-yellow and 5-lilac stations, at Jabaquara and Tucuruvi stations (line 1-blue). ), Consolação, Paraíso and Tamanduateí (line 2-green), Corinthians-Itaquera, Tatuapé, Brás and República (line 3-red), Sapopemba and São Mateus (line 15-silver), in addition to four stations of Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitans (CPTM): Guaianases (line 11-coral), São Miguel Paulista, Engenheiro Goulart and Jardim Helena – Vila Mara (line 12-sapphire).

