HPV Vaccine | See who can take the immunizer on SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) has expanded the use of the vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV4). Now, immunosuppressed people up to 45 years old can receive the immunizer, free of charge. The measure benefits individuals who have undergone organ transplants, are living with HIV or are being treated for some type of cancer.

The expansion of access to the HPV vaccine was announced on Thursday (7) by the Ministry of Health. According to the folder, the vaccine schedule against the virus will be three doses, regardless of the age of the patient.

Ministry of Health expands public of HPV vaccine in SUS, including people living with HIV (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

Is it worth getting the vaccine?

“Chronic immunosuppression is one of the main risk factors for the acquisition and persistence of HPV. This is also an important risk factor for the progression of precancerous lesions and neoplasms, especially in people living with HIV/AIDS, transplanted with stem cells -hematopoietic and solid organs and individuals undergoing cancer treatment (radio and/or chemotherapy)”, says Saúde, in a statement.

In this sense, access to the HPV vaccine is important, since about 700,000 new cases of the disease are identified every year in Brazil. In addition, the risk of developing cancers associated with the virus is about four times greater among people living with HIV and transplant recipients than in the population without the disease or transplant.

Who can be immunized against HPV in the SUS?

After the last update of Saúde, three groups of individuals can be immunized against HPV, free of charge, in SUS. Next, check what they are:

Girls from 9 to 14 years old;

Boys from 11 to 14 years old;

Immunosuppressed men and women, aged 9 to 45 years, living with HIV/AIDS, transplanted solid organs or bone marrow, and cancer patients.

Can anyone who has been infected by some type be vaccinated?

Common doubt: even if you have already had HPV, you can and should get the vaccine. You don’t always know which one you had, and she protects from four (6, 11, 16 and 18).

May have cross-protection for other subtypes as well.

It is safe and does not cause the disease to recur or worsen. Share. — Vinícius Borges ❤️‍🩹🏳️‍🌈 (@DoutorMaravilha) July 8, 2022

It is worth explaining that even people who have already contracted some form of HPV should be immunized if they meet the SUS criteria, since the formula is tetravalent. On social media, infectious disease specialist Vinícius Borges recalls: “You don’t always know which [tipo] had, and she [a vacina] protects against four types (6, 11, 16 and 18)”. In addition, the doctor adds that the vaccine “may have cross-protection for other subtypes as well”. “It is safe and does not cause recurrence or worsening of the disease”, he adds.

Source: Agência Brasil and Ministry of Health