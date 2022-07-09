“I could even get married”

On the afternoon of this Friday (8), through their social networks, HIV Tube shared with his followers moments of leisure for two that he is living next to Eliezer in Fernando de Noronha, in the northeast region of Brazil. In the records posted on your stories of InstagramO couple in love makes an appearance on a paradise beach.

But this it’s not first post of the two together that the digital influencer does. Recently, the muse shared a sequence of three clicks on his feed and Eli appears in one of them. With a subliminal message praising Fernando de Noronha, HIV Tube it says in love: “I don’t even know how to explain what it was like to know the sheets of Maranhão. What a perfect, most beautiful thing, what a delicious energy in this place! I’m in love, okay?”.

Although they still haven’t defined the relationship as datingthe ex-bbbs have already made several trips together, including Fernando de Noronha is part of the sequence of an extensive route, including Las Vegas on the international tour. They even joked that they almost skipped all the “steps” and got married straight in vegasin the United States.

“I think in a week there were four countries, more than seven flights, we spent more time in the air than on the ground. [..]. We went to Paris, at Disney there. Then we did Las Vegas and went back to Europe to Rock in Rio Lisboa and then went to Brazil directly to São João da Thay.” When choosing your favorite destination, Eli joked: “What we liked most was Las Vegas. […] Viih even joked that if we get too drunk in Vegas, we would even have the possibility of getting married. But we went to work. We got there just in time for the event and came right back.”

Already HIV Tube was in doubt: “The place I enjoyed the most was Lençóis Maranhenses and Las Vegas as well. About getting married there, we had so much fun together, don’t doubt anything about us. Drink, we don’t even know what we’re doing (laughs). But the coolest thing is everything is that we take great care of each other”highlighted the ex-BBB.