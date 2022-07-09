“I don’t know what I would do from then on and…”; Mancini reveals ‘fair skirt’ with Jailson and Palmeiras sees more chapters of controversy

jailson defended the shirt palm trees from 2014 to 2021 and the goalkeeper was rarely seen getting involved in controversy behind the scenes at the Football Academy. The same cannot be said of his brief spell at América-MG in the current season. Last Tuesday (5th), Coelho announced the termination of the 40-year-old archer, a decision that came from the athlete himself.

Last Saturday (2), Jailson refused to go to the game against Goiás – which ended with Coelho winning 1-0 -, as he did not accept Matheus Cavichioli’s reserve condition. The information was gathered first hand by the colleague Thiago Fernandes, from the Goal portal. America’s coach, Vagner Mancini, has officially spoken out about the case.

In an interview with GE, Mancini confirmed the friction between Jailson and Cavichioli. “I’m going to tell the truth! I’m not here to dodge things. We’re talking about two athletes with almost identical temperaments and personalities. They are two extremely competitive athletes”highlighted the América-MG coach.

Jailson was the absolute holder of the América-MG position in 2022, however, for physical reasons, he ended up losing space that Cavichioli inherited. “Jailson was inactive for 12 days and did two training sessions. For consistency, I could not return Jailson to the goal. He was not technically and physically ready to enter the goal and I would be setting a precedent of inconsistency in my group. and, when I selected Matheus, Jailson called me. It was me, him and Fred (soccer director) and he expressed his interest in staying out of the match”explained Mancini.

The coach himself admitted that he was on the fence about having to choose between the goalkeepers from then on, but Jailson anticipated the termination of the contract, which expired in December. “I honestly don’t know what I would do from then on. I would analyze it from the moment Jailson was ready and make a choice between the two. He ended up anticipating it, said he had his reasons, and that he wanted the weekend to think with the family. At the beginning of the week, his decision was the one you all already know”, finished Mancini.