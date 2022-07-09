‘I don’t need him or Globo’

Actress Luana Piovani starred this year in one of the most memorable moments of “BBB” (Big Brother Brasil), even though she did not participate in the reality of TV Globo. She had a clash with the program’s director, Boninho, for not allowing the use of photos of the children she has with surfer Pedro Scooby, then a BBB participant.

Former Globo contractor, Piovani said she was not afraid of retaliation for her attitude towards one of the channel’s most powerful figures: “I have power, I don’t need either him or Globo. [hoje] no more”, fired the actress in an interview with Veja magazine.

When her ex-husband was confined to the BBB, Luana Piovani was pressured on social media to release the images to the channel, which did not happen.

“My claim was fair. I’ve always taken care to minimize the exaggeration in the use of my image, imagine if I wouldn’t have it with my children. I tried to compromise, give in to such evidence, but they wanted it for the entire edition”, he said.

In the interview, Piovani still remembers when he posted “Chupa, Boninho” on social networks in provocation to the director, when he saw that the Portuguese series “O Clube”, in which she plays a prostitute, reached the top of the audience of Globoplay, a streaming service. of the carioca channel.

“I was supposed to provoke him, like saying: ‘I’m beating you, understand? You did all that, but I’m the bomb, sorry’. Several people commented that they only talked about me. So, every time it happened something, I put the provocation”, he declared.

Luana Piovani also spoke if she would participate in the BBB Image: Reproduction / Instagram @luapio

BBB membership?

The actress placed a condition to participate in the BBB, a program that she said she had never watched, just a few excerpts.

“[Participaria] Only if you won millions and for ten days at most. He’d come in, set Rome on fire, take a shower, put on a gloss and leave. It is a program that exposes human ills and encourages people to show themselves in the worst possible way. The recipe for the cake is to make them increasingly fragile and vulnerable”, believes Luana.

She also said that Pedro Scooby did not consult her to participate, but that if he had done so, maybe she would have told him to go: “[O BBB] It’s sadistic, a contemporary-era coliseum in which gladiators are encouraged to mutilate themselves. Pedro did not consult me [para participar]. If she had, maybe she’d tell him to go. He’s a big wave surfer and he’s become more popular.”

Moving to Portugal and politics

Living in the Cascais region of Portugal for four years, Luana said she left Brazil after panic attacks and anxiety, as well as wanting a better place to raise her children.

“I came here escaping the fear and insecurity that consumed me. It wasn’t just fear, but the pain of the other that devastated me. It becomes natural to have a tragedy every week. […] While I was alone I took it, but after being a mother it was driving me crazy. I had panic attacks and anxiety. I read the newspaper and spent two days crying. He lived in a condominium, with an armored car. I didn’t want to raise the kids like that,” she confessed.

She left Brazil after the 2018 elections, in a context of much polarization. She herself had already participated in street protests calling for the arrest of former President Lula and supporting Lava-Jato and the then judge – and now former minister of President Jair Bolsonaro – Sergio Moro, not regretting it.

No [me arrependo]. Wrong is wrong. As they say, Brazilians should be studied. In 2018, he chose the worst options and made the current president the savior of the country. I don’t have that little stone in my pocket, I voted for Marina Silva. Now, they are putting the one who was condemned as the savior. I don’t vote for either [Lula e Bolsonaro] said Luana Piovani

report of harassment

When commenting on the reports of harassment that appeared on TV Globo in recent times, Piovani answered if he had ever witnessed or been a victim of any. She revealed that she was abused at age 20.

“I experienced abuse at the age of 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. Me and some people, including Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the remake of ‘Anjo Mau’, were in director Carlos Manga’s room. (1928-2015). From afar, he hit his leg and said ‘sit here'”, recalled the actress.

I thought: ‘bold little uncle’. I sat on the arm of the chair. Afterwards, I was taken out of the soap opera on the pretext that it broke apart. Today I see that that episode may have been heavy [para eu não conseguir o papel] Luana Piovani

Rodrigo Santoro

At another point in the interview, Luana Piovani reads the episode in which she was caught cheating on Rodrigo Santoro, her then-boyfriend, at the Carnival in Salvador in 2000, with businessman Christiano Rangel. The photo of Piovani kissing the boy was printed on the cover of the magazine Contigo! in season.

Luana Piovani and Rodrigo Santoro dated when younger Image: Playback/Instagram

“[Eu] She was 22 years old, had been in a relationship for three years, was unhappy. But we were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Brazil. Wherever we went, violins played,” she recalled.

“I didn’t know what to do with it and, performing a piece in Bahia, I found an old love again. I didn’t go back to his bed or say ‘love, I love you’, as they did to me. Rodrigo”, lamented Piovani.