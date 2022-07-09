Ibovespa closes the session down, but ends the week above 100,000 points; dollar drops to R$ 5.26

The Ibovespa closed down 0.44% this Friday (8), but managed to end the week on a positive note, up 1.35%, at 100,288 points. The main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange today followed that seen in the United States, where benchmarks closed, for the most part, with a slight decline.

The Dow Jones and S&P 50 were down 0.14% and 0.08%, respectively. The Nasdaq, however, closed up 0.12%.

Investors there mainly reflected the publication of Payroll data, which showed that 372,000 jobs were created in the US in June.

“The Payroll showed that there is a high level of labor supply, with interest rates not yet ‘beating the market’. What is more, however, is that there is a greater chance of a greater increase in the fed funds at the next meeting”, evaluates César Mikail, equity manager at Western Asset. “The market doubts continue to hover. And, on top of that, there is still low liquidity, which should get worse, with the peak of the July holidays approaching”.

You treasuries saw their rates rise again – the bond maturing in ten years advanced eight basis points, to 3.088%, and the bond maturing in two was 3.107%, up 6.6 points.

Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP Investimentos, points out that the still strong job market allows the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further. “The market has a reading that inflation will be controlled by the Fed without leading to a sharp economic slowdown. There is a fear of a recession, but smaller”, says the expert.

Read too

The lower fear of recession explains, in part, the weakening of the dollar in the world market – the DXY recorded a decrease of 0.17%, to 106.94 points, and the American currency lost 1.44% against the real in the session, negotiated to R$5,267 on purchase and R$5,268 on sale. In the week, the American currency registered a fall of 1%.

Interest rate curve advances despite IPCA below expectations

In Brazil, despite the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) having announced that June inflation was lower than expected, rising 0.67% against a consensus of 0.70%, the yield curve also advanced. The DIs for 2023 and 2025 saw their rates gain, respectively, by three and 12 basis points, to 13.78% and 12.96%; those for 2027 and 2029 had theirs gaining 11 and eight points, at 12.85% and 13%.

“I believe that the greater fault lies with the treasuries. The IPCA frustrated [veio abaixo]but the Brazilian yield curve closely follows what is seen in the US”, explains the Western manager.

Luiz Carlos Corrêa, partner at Nexgen Capital, points out that the rise in oil was also responsible for the advance of interest curves. Brent barrel for August had its price up 2.23% to US$ 106.98.

This led, however, to 3R Petroleum’s common shares (RRRP3) up 3.14%, the third largest rise on the Ibovespa. PetroRio’s common shares (PRIO3) advanced 2.45%.

Also among the biggest increases were preferred shares of Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4), up 6.23% and 2.17%, respectively, as companies recovered from recent lows and surfed the dollar’s fall. .

Retailers were also highlights, with ordinary papers from Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rising 2.34% and Via (VIIA3), 2.13%. “Despite the higher interest rates, the companies have been showing good results in their previews. Both in Brazil and abroad. Today Levi1s released results and it seems that there is a strong buying movement, after people are locked in [por conta dos lockdowns],” says Kalil.

On the other hand, among the biggest drops, the common shares of Hapvida (HAPV3) and CVC (CVCB3) stood out, which fell by 4.37% and 4.36%. The unitary units of SulAmérica (SULA11), in turn, had a decrease of 3.18%.

Among the write-offs by weight, Vale’s common shares (VALE3) were the ones that fell the most, with minus 2.31%. Other steel and mining companies, such as CSN (CSNA3) and Usiminas (USIM5) also recorded considerable declines. Investors, according to Jennie Li, continue to monitor news from China. The session was bearish for ore, with investors still monitoring the impact of Covid-zero policies on the Chinese economy, in addition to the risks of a slowdown in the global economy.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related