“If someone sits in the shade today, it’s because someone planted a tree a long time ago”, says Ciro’s ally

Former mayor of Sobral and federal deputy Leônidas Cristino (PDT) used social media, this Friday, 8, to defend pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the face of the turmoil in the alliance between PT and PDT In Ceara. The parliamentarian made a publication praising the former minister. “If someone sits in the shade today, it’s because someone planted a tree a long time ago”, wrote the deputy.

The phrase also accompanies an old photo of Ciro in Parque do Cocó. In practice, the phrase by American philanthropist Warren Edward Buffett was released at the moment that PDT leaders who support the name of former mayor Roberto Cláudio (PDT) for the state succession face a tense relationship with supporters of governor Izolda Cela’s pre-candidacy. (PDT). One of the “izoldists” is former governor Camilo Santana (PT), elected to support the Ferreira Gomes.

An eminent split in the ruling base was exposed by Ciro Gomes, during an interview with the Avesso podcast, broadcast on Thursday night, 7th. The pre-candidate stated that he no longer knows if Camilo Santana is an ally.

According to the pedestrian, the current political project in the state “is threatened” both by the candidacy of federal deputy Captain Wagner (UB) and by an alleged interference by former president Lula (PT). The former minister was asked about the continuity of his political project in Ceará, which began in 2006 with the election of Cid Gomes (PDT) for governor. It was then that he criticized the PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency, accusing him of attracting Camilo through the promise of a vacancy in his ministry, if elected.

