“I’m a chemical dependent just like those in Cracolândia”, says Casagrande

Walter Casagrande left the position of football commentator at Globo after 25 years. Even in the year of the World Cup, the former player decided that it would be better for his career, at that moment, to move away from the broadcaster. In an interview about the decision for Record, he gave a strong statement about chemical dependency.

“Today people call me an addict, a drug addict, a financier of drug trafficking, and they think it’s critical. This is attack, not freedom of expression. I am a chemical dependent just like those who are there in Cracolândia. just the same. If I falter, if I don’t pay attention to my behaviors, I go out on the street,” he said.

According to UOL, the ex-player’s departure may have two reasons. The first would be the high salary. The second would be the famous political position, always sharp during the programs. Casagrande even said that he will never stop following his ideals. “I position myself”, he pointed out. The program will air this Sunday (10/7), on Domingo Espetacular, on Record.

