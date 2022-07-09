‘I’m not a monster’, vents Jonas Stretched after audio exposition about alimony – É Hit

The singer Jonas Stretched spoke about the controversy between him and his ex-wife, Herica Almeida, who exposed an audio of him refusing to sign a support agreement for her and the ex-couple’s son. Crying, the artist published a video this Friday (8) stating that “always fulfilled its obligations”.

The refusal of the agreement, according to Jonas, was due to the high value and due to the economic crisis generated by the pandemic, when he stayed without doing shows.

“I received this agreement in the pandemic, where I spent two years without singing. It was a blow for me, I couldn’t accept it. I’m not going to sign something that I won’t be able to fulfill. pension too. Everything is being paid correctly”, he says.

Listen to the conversation that sparked the controversy:

In tears, Esticado talks about the consequences for the child, who is even in his house.

I’m not the monster they’re painting me. I didn’t want to be exposing myself like that, but I’ve been locked in the house for three days being stoned. My son is with me right now, he is here at home. His birthday is coming up, I bought his present. It’s not easy

At one point, the singer directed the speech directly to the ex-wife and asks her to “stop so much attack”, saying that she is committing “crime” and “hurting her son”.

“He [filho] sees me crying and asks what’s going on. I try not to put him in the middle of this mess, but eventually he’ll see everything. This is very exhausting. I have a wife who is six months pregnant, so it hasn’t been easy. I apologize for the emotion”, says the artist.

separation of goods

Jonas Esticado did not give details about the process, as it is under judicial secrecy, but confirmed that the marriage of the two was in total division of goods. The relationship lasted seven years.

He assumed he “made some mistakes” but assured Herica too. According to him, more than three years after the end, the ex “hits the same key to try to put everyone” against him.

“Everything is being done in justice, the way it is meant to be”, he guarantees. On the accusation that he left Herica in a “ruined house”, he defends himself and says that she didn’t take care of it well.

The singer also mentions that the apartment he had financed and where they were going to live had to be sold in the pandemic because of the difficulty of making payments.