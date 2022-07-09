In Brazil, actors from Stranger Things sing Evidências; see the video

In Brazilian lands since the beginning of this week, Jamie Campbell Bower and Joseph Quinn, the actors of Stranger Things who play Vecna/Número One and Eddie, respectively, are taking the opportunity to get to know the country’s traditions. One in particular caught the attention of fans.

In a video that has been circulating on the internet, the duo appears enjoying a party to the sound of evidence, classic song by country duo Chitãozinho & Xororó. At one point, journalist Aline Diniz appears alongside the actors trying to translate the lyrics of the song for the duo. Check the moment:

the wonderful of @a_alinediniz translating evidence for jamie and joseph this is the tweet pic.twitter.com/KqcYHAhJ7h — gabe (@whyrobsten) July 6, 2022

Jamie Campbell (vecna) and Joseph Quinn (Eddie) were caught at the sound of evidence today at the village bar in Macapá!pic.twitter.com/M6FtkaUibW — peter (@skaisailor) July 7, 2022

Elsewhere at the party, the two were also seen singing the season 4 hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)by Kate Bush.

JOSEPH QUINN AND JAMIE SINGING RUNNING UP THAT HILL I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/9oC7rjJv6p — eddie munson supremacy | stranger things spoilers (@hellfireIover) July 6, 2022

In a press conference in the city of São Paulo, the duo thanked the success of the series in the country and in the world. “Everything has been really amazing and I’m so grateful for all of it. I can only say that I’m feeling very happy. I’d rather never have expectations, but the success has certainly surpassed all mine. Anyway, the fans broke the internet when the series premiered. “, said Joseph Quinn.

The two actors must stay in Brazil for a few more days to promote the end of the fourth season of Stranger Things.