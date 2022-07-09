In Brazil, actors from Stranger Things sing Evidências; see the video

Image from: In Brazil, Stranger Things actors sing Evidências; see the video

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In Brazilian lands since the beginning of this week, Jamie Campbell Bower and Joseph Quinn, the actors of Stranger Things who play Vecna/Número One and Eddie, respectively, are taking the opportunity to get to know the country’s traditions. One in particular caught the attention of fans.

In a video that has been circulating on the internet, the duo appears enjoying a party to the sound of evidence, classic song by country duo Chitãozinho & Xororó. At one point, journalist Aline Diniz appears alongside the actors trying to translate the lyrics of the song for the duo. Check the moment:

Elsewhere at the party, the two were also seen singing the season 4 hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)by Kate Bush.

In a press conference in the city of São Paulo, the duo thanked the success of the series in the country and in the world. “Everything has been really amazing and I’m so grateful for all of it. I can only say that I’m feeling very happy. I’d rather never have expectations, but the success has certainly surpassed all mine. Anyway, the fans broke the internet when the series premiered. “, said Joseph Quinn.

The two actors must stay in Brazil for a few more days to promote the end of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

