In Brazil, with 33 million hungry, Bolsonarista washes his car with gasoline in PE

Social networks dawned this Friday the 7th with the circulation of a video showing a Bolsonarista “washing” his car with gasoline at a gas station in Pernambuco.
In the images, the ex-captain’s supporter says, screaming, that “the gasoline has gone down” and “it’s Bolsonaro”. The tank overflows with fuel and, in ecstasy, the man starts pouring the gasoline into the vehicle.
The scene is as terrifying as it is dangerous, after all, any spark coming into contact with the flammable liquid would cause a tragedy.
People…pic.twitter.com/Q7Di0kvQH2
— Electoral Center (@CentralEleicoes) July 8, 2022
The boy’s euphoria follows the line of Jair Bolsonaro’s speech three months before an election in which he appears at a disadvantage: problems in the economy would be the fault of mayors, governors, pandemic and war in Ukraine; supposed advances would result from actions by the federal government.
In recent days, Bolsonaro has intensified his strategy of denying the extent of the social drama to punish the country under his rule. On Thursday 7th, hours after saying in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada that it wasn’t for him “Brazil was already in the hole”, he insisted on the matter during a live broadcast on social networks.
“You are getting information from the numbers of the economy. Brazil is doing very well“, he repeated. “We have reached 9.4% of the unemployed in Brazil. It is a number that we intend to reduce, without disturbing the entrepreneur.”
The data on unemployment came from Ipea, on June 24th. 14 days earlier, the IBGE showed that the average income per person in Brazilian households had the biggest drop in the historical series and reached the lowest value in ten years. Inequality grows.
This Friday, the 8th, the release, also by the IBGE, of inflation data again contradicts Bolsonaro’s claims. The IPCA accelerated from 0.47% in May to 0.67% last month. In 12 months, inflation has already accumulated a high of 11.89%. In the year, 5.49%.
In June, all nine groups of products and services surveyed had price increases. No wonder, Brazil has the fourth highest inflation among the G20 countries, according to a survey by Trading Economics, a platform that gathers and analyzes official data from almost 200 nations.
The numbers help to measure the social drama that Brazil is going through. On Wednesday 6, a report released by agencies of the United Nations brought worrying details about the most serious face of the national economic crisis: hunger.
The number of people in the country suffering from moderate or severe food insecurity soared from 37.5 million between 2014 and 2016 to 61.3 million between 2019 and 2021.
Between 2019 and 2021, 15.4 million Brazilians lived under severe food insecurity. Between 2014 and 2016, there were 3.9 million.
Published in early June, the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil already warned: 33.1 million people go hungry in the countrythe same level as 30 years ago.
The survey also pointed out that, in less than a year, 14 million were in a situation of food vulnerability. 6 out of 10 Brazilians live with some degree of food insecurity.
Faced with the majority rejection of the government and the favoritism of Lula (PT) in the elections, verified by all the main research institutes, Bolsonaro tries to blame other national and international political actors for a crisis that he now wants to make seem smaller than it is. . In the strategy of contrasts, Brazil “which is doing very well” needs to declare a state of emergency, via the Electoral PEC, to release social benefits and try to revive the former captain’s campaign.