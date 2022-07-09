In Brazil, with 33 million hungry, Bolsonarista washes his car with gasoline in PE

Social networks dawned this Friday the 7th with the circulation of a video showing a Bolsonarista “washing” his car with gasoline at a gas station in Pernambuco.

In the images, the ex-captain’s supporter says, screaming, that “the gasoline has gone down” and “it’s Bolsonaro”. The tank overflows with fuel and, in ecstasy, the man starts pouring the gasoline into the vehicle.

The scene is as terrifying as it is dangerous, after all, any spark coming into contact with the flammable liquid would cause a tragedy.

The boy’s euphoria follows the line of Jair Bolsonaro’s speech three months before an election in which he appears at a disadvantage: problems in the economy would be the fault of mayors, governors, pandemic and war in Ukraine; supposed advances would result from actions by the federal government.

In recent days, Bolsonaro has intensified his strategy of denying the extent of the social drama to punish the country under his rule. On Thursday 7th, hours after saying in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada that it wasn’t for him “Brazil was already in the hole”, he insisted on the matter during a live broadcast on social networks.

“You are getting information from the numbers of the economy. Brazil is doing very well“, he repeated. “We have reached 9.4% of the unemployed in Brazil. It is a number that we intend to reduce, without disturbing the entrepreneur.”

The data on unemployment came from Ipea, on June 24th. 14 days earlier, the IBGE showed that the average income per person in Brazilian households had the biggest drop in the historical series and reached the lowest value in ten years. Inequality grows.

This Friday, the 8th, the release, also by the IBGE, of inflation data again contradicts Bolsonaro’s claims. The IPCA accelerated from 0.47% in May to 0.67% last month. In 12 months, inflation has already accumulated a high of 11.89%. In the year, 5.49%.

In June, all nine groups of products and services surveyed had price increases. No wonder, Brazil has the fourth highest inflation among the G20 countries, according to a survey by Trading Economics, a platform that gathers and analyzes official data from almost 200 nations.

The numbers help to measure the social drama that Brazil is going through. On Wednesday 6, a report released by agencies of the United Nations brought worrying details about the most serious face of the national economic crisis: hunger.

The number of people in the country suffering from moderate or severe food insecurity soared from 37.5 million between 2014 and 2016 to 61.3 million between 2019 and 2021.