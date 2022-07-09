In ‘Pantanal’, Maria Bruaca faces Tenório, is threatened with death by him and confesses to Zefa her passion for Alcides

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is increasingly involved by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), and no longer worries about hiding from Tenório (Murilo Benício) that he was not the only man in her life. In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, when the farmer looks for her for a warm night, she pretends to be sleeping and calls Levi’s (Leandro Lima) name in bed.

“Go away, Levi… Now I don’t want to!”, she says.

Tenório jumps out of bed, shocked: “What did you call me? Wake up, Bruaca! Come on, devil… Wake up! Get up!”

She talks back, says it was just a dream. And, ironically, she advises her husband to pray an Our Father for the soul of the dead pawn. Bruaca feels vindicated, for having already been called Zuleica (Aline Borges) by him, who is extremely angry and starts to make sure that she took a pair of horns.

“What did you have with that pawn?”, asks Tenório.

“Everything you could imagine… And a little bit of what you can’t even imagine… More only in a dream. Now let me sleep in a country I want to see if I dream again!”, she says.

Tenório will kick her out of the room, without mercy.

“This is my room. Where did I sleep?”, complains Maria.

“In the cochêra, in the toilet, as soon as you break it! But in my bed you don’t sleep anymore!”, he shouts.

Maria is involved by Alcides Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Maria then goes after Alcides and sleeps in his room.

The next day, Tenório asks where she spent the night. The woman says she stayed in the pigsty, as he ordered. And she claims that she will never sleep next to Tenório again. He goes back to questioning her about Levi, and she confronts him:

“What’s wrong with Levi? He’s dead, isn’t he? What difference does it make? (…) What are you going to do? Have him killed again?”

Tenório is more serious than ever: “I didn’t order him to be killed… But I’ll kill you, Bruaca!”

Then, in a conversation with Zefa (Paula Barbosa), the boss warns her not to open her mouth, otherwise tragedy could happen in that house.

“Could Arcides leave here? Before it’s too late…”, suggests Zefa.

“Oh no, Zefa… I don’t know how to live without him anymore!”, confesses Maria.