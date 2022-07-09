Income Tax: how to declare monthly variable income operations?

The 2022 Income Tax season ended in May and refunds, for covered taxpayers, go until September. However, the variable income investor needs to be aware not only of the declaration period, but during the entire year to facilitate the process when submitting the document to the Federal Revenue.

“That’s because the responsibility for collecting federal taxes on monthly gains earned in the equity capital market is the investor’s own responsibility,” says Danielle Bibbo, managing partner of KPMG’s tax area.

See below for rules and tips to facilitate the process with the tax authorities.

Monthly reports to the Revenue?

The first point that the investor needs to understand is the difference between the taxation rules and the information that must be in the declaration. It is not necessary to make any type of monthly report to the Federal Revenue just for operating variable income.

The investor, however, has the obligation to issue the so-called Darf (Documento de Arrecadação de Receitas Federal) whenever he obtains net gains in variable income operations, which do not have an applicable tax exemption.

“The calculation of operations and possible taxes must be done on a monthly basis. But these are only informed to the Federal Revenue when the period for submitting the declaration arrives, in this case, in 2023”, says Giuliana Burger, tax lawyer partner at Velloza Advogados.

What are tax exemptions?

Actions (common operations)

For those who operate in the stock market in common operations sales that do not exceed R$ 20 thousand per month are exempt from income tax.

“If the total number of negotiations carried out in a given month is below this value, it will not be necessary to issue a Darf for that specific period, because there will be no incidence of the tax until this range”, explains Bibbo.

This sum includes all the shares traded in the month — it is not an account by type of paper. For example, if you traded PETR4 and VALE5 and the sum of sales of the two securities exceeded R$ 20 thousand in the same month, you must issue and pay the Darf.

“Darf must be collected by the last business day of the month following the transaction (trading date). To verify if the tax is due, the taxpayer must calculate the operations carried out monthly”, adds Burger.

Crypto assets also have an exemption: the investor is taxed whenever total sales exceed BRL 35,000 per month. This profit is subject to the general capital gains rules.

If sales do not exceed the value, there is no taxation. And an alert: the limit considers the set of cryptoassets or virtual currencies traded in Brazil or abroad, regardless of the name (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, among others), and also involves the exchange of cryptoassets, without the necessary conversion. to reais or other fiat currency.

If the operations generate a capital gain above R$ 35 thousand in the month, the amount will be subject to taxation.

BDR, ETF, FIIs, Day Trade and Cryptoassets

There are other securities traded on the stock exchange that do not have this tax benefit, such as BDRs, ETFs, real estate funds, day-trade stock operations, crypto-assets and options.

In such cases, when profiting from the liquidation of any of these assets, the federal tax must be paid monthly. Therefore, depending on the investor’s portfolio, it is necessary to be aware because each asset has a rate that affects the capital gain with the operation.

The tax changes according to the type of asset and trading modality, as listed below:

day trade operations (buying and selling on the same day) with shares, the income tax rate is 20%;

swing trades and options (buy and sell on several days), IR rate is 15%;

operations with BDRs (buying and selling on several days), with a tax rate of 15%;

operations with ETFs (buying and selling on several days), tax rate is 15%;

transactions with real estate funds, the income tax rate is 20%.

operations with cryptos (whenever total sales exceed R$ 35 thousand per month), rates vary between 15% and 22.5%.

“Federal tax must also be collected by the last business day of the month following receipt. If payment does not occur within the due period, the Darf must be updated and added to fines (0.33% per day, up to a limit of 20% of the amount due) and interest based on the Selic rate”, explains Bibbo.

Darf payment

The investor operating in the variable income market has the obligation to issue a Darf whenever he obtains net gains in operations (which do not have an exemption).

“It is important for investors to keep the history of operations carried out (buying and selling) and separate them by type of asset (stocks, ETFs, real estate funds, etc.) to calculate the result obtained”, says Bibbo.

To issue the Darf, the investor must access the Tax Calculation and Legal Additions System of the Federal Revenue Service (Sicalc) and fill in the necessary fields for issuing the document, such as: taxpayer identification, reference date and amount to be paid.

The Federal Revenue code field must be filled in with the number 6015 (individual).

How to make the process simpler?

The process to make the payment of Darf is not always simple because it depends on the taxpayer’s wallet, but a tip that can help is: check the brokerage notes issued in your CPF every month and carry out the monthly calculation (checking purchases and sales made monthly).

“In this way, he will be able to verify if he had a profit or a loss each month and, in the case of profit (without there being a loss to be compensated previously), he must pay the tax due in the operation. It is necessary to pay attention to the type of operation performed (day-trade, spot market, options, FIIs) since different operations cannot be offset against each other”, explains Burger.

