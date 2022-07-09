Inflation: Brazilians consume fake milk and whey – 07/08/2022 – Mercado

The soaring price of milk, which was up 41.76% in 12 months in the country, increased the number of second-line foods offered on supermarket shelves. The list of “fake” products includes powdered milk, yogurt, curd, condensed milk, cream and, now, even UHT milk (from a box).

The items, which cost about 30% less, are offered on the shelves alongside the originals, with similar packaging, making the consumer believe he is purchasing a product with the same quality. In its defense, the brands claim that they strictly follow the rules of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, with information on the labels.

The report of Sheet visited supermarkets of large chains in two capitals —São Paulo (SP) and Curitiba (PR)—, in addition to researching online stores, and found, in all of them, mixtures and dairy compounds plus whey and starch offered to consumers next door. of original items, which may mislead the purchase.

In most cases, the price was lower, but there are products that cost the same. In addition, the packaging is practically the same and there are flaws in the labels, such as poor printing, difficulty in reading and unclear information about what type of product is being sold.

The items that draw the most attention are the Nestlé milk mix, from the Moça Pra Toda Família line, similar to the traditional Moça condensed milk, and the UHT (Ultra High Temperature) milky drink Cristina, which has 60% whey. in its composition.

On social media, users complain about the changes.

Some blame the government.

Nestlé’s “Moça Pra Toda Família” products were launched in May this year. According to the company, it is an alternative to the crisis. “Nestlé seeks to continue its journey of portfolio renewal and innovation, with solutions that deliver high quality products to consumers at more affordable prices, especially in a scenario of high inflation.”

There is also the new line’s milk cream. Nestlé says that it is the same product, but with the addition of other ingredients, such as “whey and starch, which makes it an option for consumers looking for solutions with less expense, without giving up the result and quality” .

In 2012, the company had already replaced Ninho infant milk powder with a dairy compound. It is still possible to find branded milk on the market, but the consumer needs to be very attentive to the labels. The same occurs with the Molico skimmed powder. There is milk and dairy compound, which are different.

Whey goes viral

The product with 60% whey Cristina that went viral on the networks is produced by Nova Mix Industrial e Comercial de Alimentos Ltda, known as Quatá, which has other products in its portfolio: culinary cream similar to milk cream and milk mixture similar to condensed milk.

The company says that the dairy drink meets the rules of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. “Dairy beverage is a regulated product […] and consists of mixing dairy ingredients, such as whey, reconstituted milk or milk itself, with the addition of other non-dairy ingredients (such as sugar, chocolate, for example)”, he says, in a note.

About the cream cheese similar to requeijão, Nova Mix says that “it is a product composed mainly of fresh Minas cheese, cream and fresh ricotta” and the sales denomination is “processed cheese”.

Already Mococa, which also sells condensed milk mix says the product has been on the market for more than five years and contains milk, vegetable fat and other ingredients, “being a more economical option for the consumer”.

Sought, Itambé and Serramar did not take a position.

Practice hurts Consumer Defense Code, says lawyer

For lawyer Eduardo Rodrigues, specialist in consumer law and partner of the Byron Seabra office, the manufacturers involved in the controversy may be partially incurring in the practice of misleading advertising, according to article 37 of the Consumer Protection Code.

He explains that, even if the brands write on the packaging that it is a mixture or dairy compound, the manufacturer should use a completely different visual configuration to put the product on the market. “We generally choose items in the supermarket very much for visual advertising. Our culture is very visual and not readable,” he says.

Baker does not buy similar products

Patrícia da Silva Pires Felipe, owner of the bakery Della Casa, says that she and her husband, Marcelo Pires Felipe, do not buy similar products so as not to alter the quality of the product, even if the price is better. “The value practically doubled compared to what I paid a little before 2020.”

“We have not sought these costs because our customers already know our products, trust our work. So, to change this would be to betray our consumer”, says Patricia. According to her, the way to stay was to readjust the products.

Difference between milk, whey, dairy beverage and dairy compound

Products that do not contain milk in their composition are generally produced with milk by-products that would be discarded, such as whey, explains nutritionist Ana Cláudia Mazzonetto.

Whey is removed in the production of cheese. Before, it was discarded. Now, the industry is using it to produce other items. Milk is the pure food, with which, in addition to cheese, butter is produced. The union of whey with a small percentage of milk is what the industry calls a dairy beverage.

The dairy compound is a mixture that contains 51% milk and other ingredients, which can be sugars, fiber and vitamins.

Sale of whey is allowed, says government

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the sale of whey is allowed in the country. However, companies must follow a technical regulation that “sets identity standards and quality requirements”. Among the main requirements is that the information is clear on the label.

Procon inspects

Procon-SP (Fundação de Proteção e Defesa do Consumidor) says that it supervises the practices and has already notified, in addition to Quatá, other brands for products that can mislead the consumer, such as McDonald’s, when launching McPicanha (which did not have Picanha), Burger King, for Whopper Ribs, or Nestlé, for products from the Nesfit line, which, despite being advertised as having oatmeal and honey, did not have these ingredients listed.

The agency also says that the consumer who comes across a misleading offer or sale can make a complaint on the website https://www.procon.sp.gov.br/espaco-consumidor/