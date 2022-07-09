Inflation in July should be negative for the 1st time in 2 years and close the year at 8% – 07/08/2022

Inflation, measured by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), rose in June, compared to May, when the IPCA increased by 0.47%. The rise, of 0.67%, was lower than analysts estimated, and, even reaching 5.49% and 11.89%, in the accumulated in 12 months, the march of prices showed signs of relief.

There was a decline in core inflation, from 0.93% in May to 0.89% in June, and in the dispersion index, which measures the number of items in the IPCA basket of goods and services, with increases in the month, from 72, 4% to 66.6%.

The values ​​are still high, but the trend is down. Analysts who follow price developments are now projecting deflation for July. From August to the end of the year, the projections are for monthly increases of 0.5% or less, lower than those recorded in the same months of 2021, which would determine the downward trajectory of the IPCA in 12 months. The exception would be December, with an increase of 0.8%, higher than the 0.73% of December last year

Economist Fábio Romão, one of the most experienced of this group, predicts a 0.5% drop in inflation in July, compared to June. “Other estimates that I am aware of point to deflation of 0.7% and even 1% in the seventh month of the year”, says Romão.

In the economist’s updated projections, inflation will end 2022 around 8%, an advance lower than the 9% forecast a month ago, but still well above the ceiling of the tolerance range of the target system, of 5% for 2022. the deflation estimated for July, the IPCA variation would only fall below the digits in August, when it would stay at 9.7%, in the accumulated in 12 months.

The origin of this setback, according to Romão, is mainly linked to the series of tax cuts that the Bolsonaro government approved in Congress, affecting fuel, energy and communication. Affected by the measures, gasoline prices, for example, are expected to decline.

In Romão’s assessment, a preponderant part of the tax reduction will be confirmed at gas station pumps, also contributing to the drop in ethanol prices. The economist’s projections point to an 8% decline in gasoline prices in July, while diesel prices should rise 3.2%.

Movements in food prices will not contribute to the deflation expected in July. Forecasts are for a 1.14% rise in the month, above the 0.8% rise recorded in June. Milk, with an increase of over 7%, after rising 5.7% in June, will continue to be one of the villains of inflation.