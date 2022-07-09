Injunction prevents transfer of young man who had burned body to BH hospital – ONDA POÇOS

A court decision in Belo Horizonte prevented this Friday, 8, the transfer of Emily Gregorio Esteves, 20, to Hospital João XXIII, which specializes in caring for burn victims.

Emily has been hospitalized at Hospital Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas for a week, after suffering burns on 70% of her body. The young woman had an accident while preparing her food during the coffee harvest. Since the day of his hospitalization, family and friends have mobilized through social media to get a place in a specialized hospital. The impediment, according to João XXIII Hospital, was due to lack of vacancy in the unit’s ICU. The hospital also said that Emily is the first in line for SUS Fácil and that, as soon as possible, she will be transported to Belo Horizonte.

On Thursday night, the Justice determined that Emily be transferred within 24 hours to the Specialized Hospital in Belo Horizonte. If the court order is not complied with, the established penalty is R$500 per day, limited for the time being to the amount of R$50,000. The young woman would be transferred after a decision rendered by judge Paulo Rubens Salomão Caputo in Poços.

The Municipal Health Department, through the press office, announced this Thursday that it had already resorted to the Regional Health Department, Health Department of Belo Horizonte. The folder also reported that Secretary Carlos Mosconi tried to contact doctors at the João 23 Hospital, and that he was awaiting acceptance.

According to the advice of Santa Casa, the young woman is still in the Hospital in Poços de Caldas and her health condition is very serious.

As for the second young woman who suffered burns on her body last Saturday, 02, after an argument with her boyfriend, Santa Casa’s advice said that Mayara Alves da Silva Rojas, 24, remains hospitalized and has no transfer forecast.

