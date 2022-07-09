Investment diversification remains strategic in times of crisis and high interest rates, say managers

2022 has not been an easy year for investors. High inflation, interest rates rising all over the world and the War in Ukraine hit the stock markets hard and the main indices in the world operate in the negative.

Year-to-date, the Ibovespa falls by around 3% and struggles to remain above 100,000 points, after rising almost 16%, above 120,000 points, at the year’s highs. In the US, the Nasdaq is down about 27% in 2022, the S&P 500 19% and the Dow Jones 14%. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx is also down almost 20%.

These strong drops, however, may not mean that rock bottom has been reached. This is because it is still uncertain how long inflation and interest rates will continue to rise and how long the war will last. As a result, a recession on a global scale is seen as increasingly likely by market experts.

In this scenario, the big question that remains in the minds of investors is how to protect their investments so as not to have large losses and even profit.

“With interest at 13%, it is very difficult to talk about asset allocationbut it is important for investors to understand that they need to go beyond a portfolio concentrated 100% on assets linked to the CDI”, said Guilherme Anversa, partner and manager at XP Advisory, in episode 153 of Stock Pickers.

Diversification

Although high interest rates bring great returns to fixed income and bring down the stock exchanges, Rubens Henriques, CEO and founding partner of Clave Capital, points out that it is important for investors not to zero out their positions in any of the asset classes.

For him, market conditions can change very quickly and get the market timing this moment is very difficult. So, the investor should not risk missing the good moment when he comes back. “You cannot make radical decisions with the liver,” said the manager.

Thus, experts emphasize that it is important for investors to be diversified both in assets and in terms of their terms. “The secret is time. The more you have, the more you can risk”, says Anversa, from XP Advisory.

In addition, Henriques points out that, in the long term, the trend is for good investments, whether in funds or companies, to be positive in the long term, even if the scenario is not favorable in the last 12 months. “90% of good hedge funds are above the CDI in a 3-year window”, says the CEO of Clave Capital.

For him, investors should look at investments in the following classes: daily liquidity (fixed income), medium term (inflation and multimarket) and long term (Brazil stock exchange and international stock exchange).

“For the next 3 months, Bolsa may not be the best asset, but for the next 5 years, for capital gains, Bolsa is very interesting”, emphasizes the manager.

For more details on the strategies of Rubens Henriques, CEO and founding partner of Clave Capital, and Guilherme Anversa, partner and manager of XP Advisory, check out episode 153 of Stock Pickers.

Related