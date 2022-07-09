Iolanda turns into a snake and lunges at Joaquim in Beyond the Illusion: My Hands

Yolanda will outmaneuver Davi and Joaquim in Beyond the Illusion.

the great villain of Beyond the Illusion It is Yolanda (Duda Brack). Is that the ex-star is becoming a real snake in the plot written by Alessandra Poggi. after doing David/Raphael (Rafael Vitti) eat the bread that the devil kneaded, causing him to be abandoned at the altar for isadora (Larissa Manoela), she will also distill her poison against Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita).

After allying and becoming lover of the fop in the six o’clock soap opera, Globe, Yolanda will be able to find the documents that incriminate Joaquimpassing her lover behind, she who will be with a great trump card against the character of Danilo Mesquita. “It’s in my hands”, will say the newest villain of Beyond the Illusion.

In the chapter scheduled to air this Saturday (09), according to the summary published on the official website of Beyond the Illusion on Gshow, despite having become a lover of Joaquimthe actress will show that having the villain of the six o’clock soap Globe in your hands could be important for your future.

smart, Yolanda will distrust the friendship of David and Heloísa (Paloma Duarte), where he will decide to act. She will enjoy her aunt’s honeymoon isadora (Larissa Manuela) and Leonidas (Eriberto Leão) and will search the room of the mother of olivia (Deborah Ozorio).

the character of Duda Brack will enter through the window and open a chest with scissors. After searching the environment, it will find the folder in which David kept all the incriminating evidence Joaquim.

The villain of the six o’clock soap opera Globe stole Tropical Weaving and taking advantage of already having David in her hands because of the farce, she will also have the lover. “Bingo! Now both are in my hands!”will celebrate the friend of margo (Marisa Orth).