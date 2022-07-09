IPCA should have deflation in July because of ICMS cut, economists predict

RIO AND SÃO PAULO – After accelerating in June and registering a high of 0.67% inflation official in Brazil should call a truce this July. The projection of financial market economists is that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should have a deflation of up to 1%, influenced by government measures, backed by Congress, to reduce the tax rate ICMS on fuel, electricity and telecommunications.

The measure has already started to be reflected in fuel and electricity prices, although the IPCA for June only captured a few days of tax reduction, and only in São Paulo and Goiás.

As the tax cut will have a more significant influence on the July reading, Itaú Unibanco forecasts a deflation close to 1%, while research firm LCA Consultores projects a reduction of 0.51%. Asset manager Garde Asset expects a price drop in the economy of 0.82%.

“The result depends on the speed of the transfer (of ICMS reduction) on fuels. It is unknown how quickly the tax cut will hit the bomb, but at first it looks like it will be quick. Energy is a little clearer that it will appear in July”, said the economist Luís Menonby Garde Asset.

Despite the prospect of deflation in July, the chief economist at MB Associados, Sérgio Vale, warns that there is a doubt ahead about how the rise in the dollar can put pressure on prices. In addition, there is the possibility of further fuel readjustments until the end of the year.

“It’s a short-term help, at the expense of a significant fiscal worsening and a worsening of inflation next year”, evaluated Vale. “We are heading towards an IPCA close to 8.0% in 2022, but with 5.4% next year, above the ceiling of the target.”

Preliminary projections by the chief economist at ARX Investimentos, Elisa Machadoindicate a deflation of 0.75% for the July IPCA, but on the alert that the uncertainty in relation to the estimate is great.

ARX ​​forecasts an IPCA of 7.30% in 2022 and 5.24% in 2023, with the impacts of fiscal measures. Despite the tax relief, there is a risk to the inflationary scenario arising from the PEC Kamikazewhich can be voted on by the House next week.

“At the beginning of the year, when we had the increase in Brazil aid to R$400, we clearly saw that this boosted inflation. Now, these measures are also a bullish risk,” said Machado, who calculates a contribution of 0.5 percentage point from the PEC to the IPCA for 2022 and 2023, already incorporated into the projections.

The chief economist at ARX considers it more likely that the Central Bank (BC) end the monetary tightening cycle in August, with an increase of 0.5 percentage point in the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 13.75% per year, but there is a risk of a longer cycle. “Today, the great challenge of the BC (Central Bank) is to control expectations”, he said.

In June, the IPCA has already verified drops in the prices of gasoline (-0.72%), ethanol (-6.41%) and electric energy (-1.07%). Together the three items helped to contain inflation by 0.15 percentage point.

Second Pedro Kislanovmanager of the IBGE Price Index System, the impact of the ICMS reduction will appear more clearly in July, since the June inflation reference period ended on the 29th of the month.

“We already have a series of states that have published decrees reducing the value of ICMS. As of July, it starts to take effect”, said Kislanov.

Kislanov emphasizes that it is not yet possible to predict the magnitude of the impact of the ICMS reduction on inflation, because the items surveyed may be influenced by other components.

“It will probably affect electricity. It should also affect the fuel part. Let’s wait and see how this behavior will turn out”, recommended the researcher.

In the case of electricity tariffs, in addition to ICMS, there is still an incidence of PIS/Cofins, contribution to public lighting, adjustment of tariffs by concessionaires and incidence of tariff flag. As for fuels, prices are collected directly at the pumps, also impacting any adjustments at the refineries.

“We have already observed, on a daily basis, the reduction in the price of the pump because of the reduction in the rate”, recalled Kislanov.

The rate accumulated by the IPCA in 12 months rose to 11.89% in June, and is already running at the double-digit level for the tenth consecutive month. The last time inflation persisted for so long above 10% was in 2003.

In the month of June, the villains of the time were health insurance (2.99%), long-life milk (10.72%) and airline tickets (11.32%). Eating out became 1.26% more expensive, reflecting the increase in food costs, but also the increase in energy and fuel, for example, in addition to the resumption of a demand that was repressed due to the covid-19 pandemic. , enumerated Kislanov.

“This (resumption of demand) is affecting not only the part of food outside the home, but other services of the economy, such as the part of manicure, hairdressing and barber”, stressed the IBGE manager.

Services have already increased by 8.73% in 12 months, the highest rate since January 2015.

“Some components of inflation that had a more repressed demand during the period of the pandemic, all this part of manicure, hairdresser and barber, food out, the tourism part (…) we have observed a greater increase, because there has been a resumption in demand for these services. This has put pressure on prices,” Kislanov said.