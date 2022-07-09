iQOO 10: first cell phone with 200 W recharge, full battery in 12 minutes

The arrival of the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor has leveled the high performance of Android phones, and to attract new users, the manufacturer Vivo Mobile Communications Co. confirms that the iQOO 10 will have as its main differential the support for fast charging of 200 W, taking only 12 minutes to fully fill the battery.

Although other manufacturers have already shown cell phone prototypes with such charging capacity, the iQOO 10 should come out ahead as the first smartphone sold with 200W charging support.

iQOO 10 series has a confirmed design and will arrive with a 200W recharge that fills the battery in 12 minutes (Image: Disclosure / iQOO)

In an official teaser iQOO highlights the 10th generation of the fast charging system and states that the devices will be announced on July 19.

Official images show the smartphone with triple rear camera, double finish with a glossy region on the top and matte finish on the rest of the body, in addition to two versions in black and in white Motorsport, made in partnership with BMW with a tricolor stripe in red, black and blue.

The new smartphone series will consist of the traditional iQOO 10 and the more powerful iQOO 10 Pro — which should be the only model with a battery capable of recharging in 12 minutes, while the cheaper version should adopt a lower capacity.

iQOO 10 line has a design confirmed by the manufacturer in a teaser (Image: Disclosure/iQOO)

While Xiaomi had revealed last year its exclusive 200W charging technology, the company decided to hold off the launch of the novelty due to problems related to faster battery degradation.

We don’t know if iQOO — a subsidiary of Vivo Mobile, maker of the BBK Electronics conglomerate that also owns brands such as Realme, OnePlus and Oppo — got around the problem or if it will launch the battery with less durability compared to the industry standard. Still, the battery must be safe for everyday use, without explosions and leaks.

More details of the iQOO 10 and 10 Pro should emerge in the coming days, either officially through the manufacturer on its social networks or through new rumors.

Source: iQOO (in Chinese)