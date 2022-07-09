“Is not…”; Superior Court of Sports Justice hits the hammer after Atlético-MG’s complaint against Gabigol

the board of Atlético-MG denounced Gabriel Barbosa to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), after the striker said that Flamengo fans would make a ‘hell‘ in the return match valid for the round of 16 of Brazil’s Cup, which will be played at Maracanã. However, this Friday (8), the STJD made a decision in light of the facts presented.

the prosecutor, Giovani Rodrigues Mariot opted for the filing of the complaint alleging “lack of typicality necessary to support the offering of a complaint”and also highlighted that the complaint presented by the mining team “is not in line with the context in which the statement was given”.

Mariot also highlighted that the speech of gabigol It is “clearly about the game environment”. The artilleryman’s statement was given after the defeat of the Flamengo against Atlético-MG by 2 to 1, played at Mineirão. The Galo board tried with the Superior Court of Sports Justice a punishment to the athlete for inciting violence.

The final showdown between the team red-blackhey Atlético-MG is scheduled for next Wednesday (13), at 21:30, at the stadium of Maracanã, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. It is worth noting that the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro triggered the security forces, considering a high-risk confrontation.