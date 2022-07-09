Isadora can’t resist the pressure and decides to marry Joaquim in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

Isadora’s (Larissa Manoela) life is turned upside down in “Beyond Illusion”. Unable to start her work as a dressmaker thanks to Joaquim’s (Danilo Mesquita) framework, she, without suspecting anything, will end up giving in to pressure. At the this Saturday’s chapter, 7/9, Isadora will decide to marry Joaquim to save her honor and career. 😱
First, Isadora will discover that someone has sent a telegram on her behalf to cancel the First Lady’s presence at the studio’s inauguration.
“What nonsense! Who would impersonate me to boycott my debut as a dressmaker?”, she will ask indignantly.
“Someone who is rooting against you for your success”, will reply Davi (Rafael Vitti), already understanding that it was all Joaquim’s work.
Joaquim and Úrsula celebrate the success of plans against Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Even after this setup by Joaquim, Isadora will open the studio and will have the support of her friends, who will attend in droves.
“See, just Dorinha? We are all here”, says Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa).
Isadora will be grateful, but still sad that she hasn’t received any customers.
“Thank you friends, I’m glad you’re here. But what she really needed was clients… ”, the girl will lament.
Friends support the opening of Isadora’s studio in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
However, even devastated, Isadora will keep her head high and go to another day of work in her new fashion studio.
“I will face this problem. I’ll find a way out”, she says, determined.
But the worst is yet to come… Upon arriving at the studio, she will come face to face with the word “Polish” painted in red right at the entrance.
“Why that? What do these people gain by attacking me?”, asks Isadora, crying.
Isadora sees offense at the door of her studio in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Joaquim will be around, pretending to be a good guy, just when Dorinha will need it…
“If I could, if you wanted me, I would protect you from all harm, I wouldn’t let anyone even think about doing anything against you”, he will guarantee.
And soon after, Isadora will surrender… 😢
“I want to. I agree to marry you.”
Will this marriage really go away? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Violeta, Heloísa and Davi try to calm Isadora. Julinha and Constantino despair when they learn that Valentino’s jewel is real. Iolanda pretends to David not to know about the documents that incriminate Joaquim. Mariana sees Enrico and Emília together. Isadora is moved by the presence of her friends at the opening of her studio. Lorenzo and Letícia formalize their engagement with a dinner. Bento warns that he will report to his battalion before returning to Brazil. Olivia worries about Benê’s condition. Úrsula explains to Joaquim her plan to force Isadora to marry him. Cipriano and Santa catch Emília and Enrico together at the casino. Joaquim sabotages Isadora’s studio, who, terrified, decides to marry him.
