‘It would be dishonest to play one, be gay and hide it’

In addition to playing a villain in the six o’clock soap opera “Beyond Illusion”, Johnny Massaro can also be seen currently in theaters in the movie “The First Soldiers”. In the feature, which has already been awarded at several festivals, the actor plays a biology student who discovers he has the HIV virus after living abroad in the early 1980s, when AIDS was spreading across the world.

To live the character, Johnny Massaro read books and watched movies on the subject, such as “Cazuza, time does not stop”. But the 30-year-old actor also used his own personal experience as a laboratory. In October last year, he spoke openly about his sexuality and revealed his relationship with lawyer and childhood friend João Pedro Accioly.

Johnny Massaro with his boyfriend João Pedro Accioly

“The moment of the film’s premiere, when we went to Germany, coincided with the moment when I made the issue of sexuality public. When the film premiered, we had several debates. It was providential. I couldn’t talk about this film. if I couldn’t speak publicly about my sexuality. It would be incoherent and dishonest of me to play a gay character and be gay and hide it. It wouldn’t make sense,” Massaro told POPline.

Johnny Massaro poses with his boyfriend on a trip to Europe

Johnny Massaro in the movie "The First Soldiers"

Johnny Massaro also revealed that he received a lot of support from friends and fans when talking about his sexuality. According to him, however, talking to the family about the topic required more care and patience:

“It was necessary for me to have that patience, because unfortunately we live in a world that is still very prejudiced. It’s a happiness when the family embraces its truth at first, but it’s very rare. be difficult for the other to understand, to work with the expectations I had’. But it was a very beautiful process. The film participates in this story. It is very powerful, for me, to have my father and mother in the audience watching me playing a gay character, knowing that I’m gay. I have the feeling that they learned from it. This film was important in their process”.

Johnny Massaro, the boyfriend and the mothers of the two