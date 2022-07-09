Itaú buys 35% of Avenue brokerage for R$ 493 million and can take control in two years

After the divorce with XPO Itaú Unibanco makes a new breakthrough in the investment market by announcing the purchase of a stake in avenuea broker focused on the United States. Initially, the contribution will be R$ 493 million by 35% of the brokerage. The deal, however, is to achieve 50.1% control within two years, valuing Avenue at R$1.2 billion. Earlier this year, Itaú had already acquired the digital brokerage Ideal.

The “dating” between Itaú and Avenue, as determined by the Estadãobegan approximately a year ago, but negotiations have gained traction over the past six months.

Itaú reinforced, in a note, that the acquisition will ensure more muscle in the investment market and increase the products and services offered to customers. The idea is to plug Avenue into its own application, giving its customers access to the product shelf. “It is the main player in accessing financial services in the North American market for Brazilians. In addition to technology, it offers a differentiated experience to its customers. They identified an opportunity, designed an incredible journey and created not just a company, but a new line of business that will attract more and more Brazilians. They are already where many plan to be in a few years”, says Carlos Constantini, responsible for the wealth management area at Itaú.

According to the founder and president of Avenue, Roberto Lee, having Itaú as a partner will accelerate the growth of the brokerage. “Over the next few years, we expect this market to multiply many times over. Avenue and Itaú together combine all the conditions to catalyze and lead this category”, says Lee, who also founded the brokerage firm Rico, which was later bought by XP. Avenue currently has around 500,000 customers and R$6 billion in custody. Last year, the broker received a contribution from the Japanese investment conglomerate Softbank, in the amount of R$ 150 million.

Under the agreement, which still depends on approval from regulators, Itaú Unibanco will make a primary contribution of R$160 million and then acquire shares, totaling approximately R$493 million for a 35% stake in the total. Two years after the completion of this stage, Itaú Unibanco will acquire an additional interest of 15.1% for an amount to be determined, thereby achieving control with 50.1%. After another five years, the bank will still have the option to buy the remaining shares from Avenue’s shareholders.

Itaú informed that the management and brand will remain autonomous in relation to Itaú Unibanco, which will, with this agreement, become one of the institutions that will distribute Avenue’s securities intermediation services abroad to account holders.

Consolidation market.

The new investment by Itaú takes place at a time when the market is down, but the interpretation is that the interest of Brazilians in investing abroad has never been higher, which has led banks and brokerages to invest in acquisitions and in new functionalities of their platforms, to allow direct investment, especially in the United States. O Bradescofor example, purchased BAC in Florida in the past.

O partner at Spiralem consultancy, Bruno Diniz, says that Itaú’s move shows the bank’s rush to fill a gap in investment abroad. “I understand that international investments and access to the international market is the new battleground that the market will explore. Even more so in a pre-election period in which the dollar can have high volatility. Many experts are recently stressing the importance of dollarizing the portfolio and I believe that solutions like this will be increasingly sought”, highlights the specialist. He also emphasizes that Itaú is studying an area of ​​digital assets, which should be headquartered in New York, at the same time that Avenue itself was preparing a structure for cryptoassets.

Apart from that, the investment market has been going through a strong consolidation process over the last few years. BTG Pactual, for example, has been aggressive in this process, and recently purchased Planner’s individual client portfolio, in addition to the Rio de Janeiro brokerage firm Elite. Before, I had already taken to Necton, Magliano and Ourinvest. XP bought a stake in analyst firm Suno and bank Modal in January. Santander, in turn, acquired a stake in Toro Investimentos.

Despite the divorce, this year Itaú became a shareholder in XP again, after exercising a right to make a new acquisition. The slice, of around 11%, should, however, be sold.

The Itaú executive stated, at a press conference, that Avenue would be a business to be looked at, regardless of the failure to acquire control of XP, a deal frustrated by regulatory bodies in 2017. Itaú and its holding company Itaúsa are gradually getting rid of the XP shares it still holds. “We made a move in the past and had the objective of having control of the XP, but we are correcting the route, according to the boundary conditions. However, this decision we would have to make anyway, because no other player has the offer like Avenue does,” he said.

Constantini also stated that other companies plan, announce and expect to get there, but that this decision would be looked at regardless of the scenario. “It really is a very differentiated and specific asset. We’re sure we weren’t the only ones knocking on Lee’s (Roberto Lee, Avenue founder) door,” he added. (collaborated with Cynthia Decloedt)