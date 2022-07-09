Itaú buys 35% of Avenue for R$500 million and can take control of the company

In a surprising transaction, Itaú Unibanco has just announced the purchase of a 35% stake in Avenue Securities with the possibility of taking control of the company specialized in investments abroad. At this first moment, the business reaches almost R$ 500 million.

Under the agreement, in this first tranche, Itaú will disburse R$ 160 million in a primary contribution and another R$ 333 million in a secondary contribution. After two years, the bank will be able to buy another 15.1% of Avenue by taking control of the company founded by Roberto Lee. And, five years after the first stage, you will be able to buy 100% of the shares.

according to NeoFeed found, Avenue’s pre-money valuation at this first moment amounts to R$1.25 billion and both Igah Ventures and Softbank, institutional investors of the brokerage, will continue as shareholders. The deal still needs to be approved by regulatory bodies and the company’s management will remain the same.

It is expected that Itaú will take two seats on Avenue’s board of directors, which currently comprises five directors. And part of the money that will be invested in Avenue will be used to intensify client activation and investment advice.

It is a great move by the largest private bank in the country in the dispute for the international investment market – an agreement made by Carlos Constantini, responsible for the wealth management area at Itaú, with the endorsement of Milton Maluhy Filho, the CEO who has been giving a management shock at the bank.

For Avenue, which was the first company to enter this segment in Brazil and has become almost synonymous with the category, in turn, it is a change of level – a transformation that should provide a huge gain in scale, as well as what happened to XP when it received investment from the same Itaú, in 2017.

The deal is advantageous for Avenue for two reasons. First, because the bank’s investment in the brokerage will bring the seal of solidity that investors seek before putting their savings in a financial institution. Second, because it opens up a huge distribution channel.

O NeoFeed found that Avenue will be the foreign investment channel offered to ion and Personnalité customers. By plugging Avenue into these two “cannons”, the company and the bank are able to take the lead in a market that is in full expansion. “They are joining Avenue, which already has a wide range of products, to a trillion-dollar distribution channel,” says a source familiar with the deal.

Today, Avenue has 229,000 active customers and R$6.4 billion in custody. When “incorporated” by Itaú, the jump must be exponential. And an IPO must happen within five years. It is an extremely fast roadmap for the company that started operating in 2019 and practically inaugurated the category of international investments for Brazilians.

In past interviews, Roberto Lee, the founder of Avenue, even said that the next chapter in the dispute for investors would be in the international field. And this is more evident with the scenario that has been built in the last two years.

In the dispute over unbanking, with the growth of platforms, XP was the company that took the lead. Now, in the world of investment abroad, Itaú is well ahead by bringing a ready-made infrastructure into the house, set up with direct access to shares, ETFs, bonds, cryptocurrencies and international banking.

Avenue, on the other hand, gains “hot backs” in the upcoming fight. In recent months, Inter, XP and Warren have announced their entry into direct investment in the United States. And, as found by the NeoFeedmajor players such as BTG Pactual and other incumbent banks are ready to embark on the segment.

When XP announced its entry into the American market, it was rumored at Faria Lima that Avenue would have “its days numbered”. Now, that speech is going down the drain. The curious thing is that Avenue itself is a “rib” of XP and could have been launched by Guilherme Benchimol.

Roberto Lee is a serial entrepreneur who had set up Win and then Clear Corretora, bought by XP in 2013. When he was at Benchimol’s company, he led a plan to create direct investment in the United States. Named “Project Atlas”, it ended up not going forward under the XP domains.

Lee then left XP to set up the business and, at the time, would have called 20% of Avenue that could be exercised by XP. “I proposed that they enter not with money, but connecting the base of XP. On the day of exercising the option, they did not exercise and wanted to execute a non compete,” Lee said in an interview with NeoFeed in June 2020.

Created with the support of very experienced seed investors in the market, such as Vectis Partners, by Paulo Lemann, Patrick O’Grady and Alexandre Aoude; Carlos Ambrosio, ex-president of Anbima, Christian Klotz, of Brasil Capital, and Marco Kheirallah, ex-BTG, Avenue was building, step by step, a puzzle of products for investors.

Now, with Itaú behind it, it is taking another big step in this construction in the search for hegemony when it comes to international investment. Itaú, in turn, shows that, despite being a giant, it is moving fast. The new war in the financial market has begun.