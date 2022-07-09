Itaú (ITUB4) buys a 35% stake in Avenue and makes a deal for control

Business

O Itau Unibanco (ITUB4) bought a 35% stake in Avenue, a company known for facilitating Brazilian investments abroad. The operation involves an investment of R$ 160 million and the secondary acquisition of shares, totaling R$ 493 million.

The bank will buy even more 15.1% of the shares after two years, reaching control of the company – 50.1% of the total and voting capital.

Five years after the closing of the first stage, the Itaú Unibanco may exercise a call option to purchase the remaining interest.

THE avenue has a digital brokerage in the United States, which was created four years ago. The company has 229 thousand active customers, 492 thousand enabled accounts and R$ 6.4 billion in custody.

According to a material fact disclosed by the bank, the Purchase of Avenue by Itaú it is in line with other acquisitions already announced, such as the purchase of Ideal Corretora and the launch of the Íon platform.

“This operation reinforces Itaú Unibanco’s strategy of establishing an investment ecosystem that prioritizes customer satisfaction, by providing products and services in the most convenient channels for each profile,” said Itaú’s director of investor relations and market intelligence, Renato Lulia Jacob, on the relevant fact.

Avenue offers tools for currency exchange transactions from reais to dollars, as well as access to stocks, ETFs, REITs, mutual funds, fixed income assets (bonds) and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers a dollar bill linked to a debit card.

Why did Itaú buy Avenue?

Among the advantages of acquisition of Avenueaccording to the bank, are:

The expansion of access to the investment market abroad and the functionality of opening an international account;

International diversification of products and services, through a simple self-service experience

The attraction of Avenue professionals.

“It is the main player in accessing financial services in the North American market for Brazilians, and in addition to technology, it offers a differentiated experience to its customers. They identified an opportunity, designed an incredible journey and created not just a company, but a new line of business that will attract more and more Brazilians,” said Carlos Constantini, responsible for Itaú Unibanco’s Wealth Management Services area, in a statement.

“They are already where many plan to be in a few years. And with this announcement, Itaú becomes part of this journey, offering an unparalleled range of products in the Brazilian market”, he adds.

According to Jacob, Avenue’s management and day-to-day business will remain autonomous from Itaú Unibanco, which will offer Avenue’s services abroad to its clients.

Avenue’s purchase by Itau still needs to be approved by regulatory bodies.