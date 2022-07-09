Itaú tag will be made available to bank account holders

Now Itaú account holders will also have access to the Itaú Tag through the debit function, with exemption from the monthly fee

Itaú Unibanco will expand the Itaú Tag, a functionality that enables automatic payment of tolls and parking lots. In this way, the bank’s current account holders will now also have access to the solution through the debit function.

no monthly fee

Tag Itaú has no monthly fee and is operated in partnership with ConectCar. Previously, the functionality was only available to customers with bank credit cards. Thus, since the end of last year, the service has accumulated at least 600,000 active customers.

With the expansion of Tag Itaú, around 70 million customers of Itaú, which is the largest bank in Brazil, are now exempt from the monthly fee in the functionality.

Through the initiative, the institution aims to retain customers through products in addition to the traditional services offered by the bank.

“With Itaú’s broad base of account holders, we believe that we will be able to generate even more benefits for our customers, as we leverage the growth of the automatic ticket market and collaborate with the increased digitalization of the Brazilian mobility ecosystem”, says Rodnei Bernardino de Souza, director of Itaú.

According to the bank, Tag Itaú corresponds to ConectCar’s complete plan, which has a monthly fee of R$ 17.90. However, the bank’s customers are not charged a monthly fee for the tag. ConectCar is a partnership between Banco Itaú and Porto (formerly Porto Seguro).

Accepted all over Brazil

Tag Itaú is accepted on all toll roads in Brazil. In addition to more than a thousand parking lots, shopping malls, airports and hospitals.

“In addition to the convenience of being able to use a contactless payment method and not paying anything extra for it, customers gain in productivity, as many people spend long hours in traffic both in large cities and on roads and highways, especially during busy times. vacation”, explains the director of Itaú.

Image: Itaú website.