Ivete Sangalo’s son impresses in new photo: “he’s immense”

Son of Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady surprises by posing at the gym next to his father

The singer’s eldest son Ivete Sangalo and the nutritionist Daniel Cady proved that time really did fly! Marcelo is 12 years old. That he is a prodigy is no secret to anyone. The boy is already part of the famous mom’s band and rocks the percussion! Recently, the eldest son was one of the highlights of Veveta’s 50th birthday presentation, a show held in Juazeiro, Bahia.

In order to have momentum and endure the hours and all the physical effort during the performance, Marcelo already trains at the gym to keep his body active. Even while Ivete Sangalo was showing behind the scenes for the special show in her homeland on her birthday, she even registered that she was with her eldest son and her husband doing physical activity, just getting ready for the show.

Healthy living is something very much defended by dad who is a nutritionist. “This guy is my biggest life motivation. I take care more and more to spend as much time as possible by your side. What is your motivation in life?”, declared Daniel Cady. The reflection accompanied a photo of father and son in front of the gym mirror in the best “training is paid” style. “Then I saw my whole world”, declared the singer to her husband and heir.

The click surprised the internet. Marcelo is almost the same height as his father and is strong and with defined arms! It didn’t take long for the record to receive thousands of comments from friends and internet users of the famous couple. Journalist and presenter Fernanda Gentil said: “He looks great!! Time for!!”. The famous summed up much of the sensation of the netizens who were surprised by the boy’s growth.

Many people also answered Cady’s question and told what motivates them. In addition, there was no lack of messages extolling Marcelo’s resemblance to Veveta. In addition to the boy, Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady are still proud parents of the twins Marina and Helena. The duo is four years old.

