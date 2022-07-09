Izolda’s right to seek reelection is a matter of justice, says Camilo after Ciro’s speech

After Ciro Gomes (PDT) questioned whether Camilo Santana (PT) is still an ally, the former governor defended more explicitly until today the candidacy of Izolda Cela (PDT) for reelection. He stated that her right to run is a matter of justice. “I will not go against my principles,” said the former governor, saying he believed “in the power of good and the force of truth.”

Read Camilo’s statement:

“In public life I have always sought to be fair and loyal. My brothers and sisters from Ceará are witnesses of my history. Defending that Governor Izolda Cela, from the PDT, be given the right to seek reelection, for her seriousness and competence, is a matter of justice. I will not go against my principles. I will continue to act as I have always done, with dialogue and respect, believing in the power of good and the force of truth.”

It is the first time that Camilo has made explicit his defense of Izolda’s candidacy, although he has made several signs before.

In participation in the Avesso podcast, Ciro Gomes (PDT) stated that the political project in Ceará is at risk. “Our project is threatened today. Today it is threatened by something very bad, a Bolsonarista, a captain (Wagner) who led a mutiny and such, and because Lula is so irresponsible that he’s making arrangements with Eunício (Oliveira, former -senator) I don’t know what that is, and he’s already got the governor there (Camilo Santana), he’s already promised that he’s going to be a minister, he was our ally, or is our ally, I still don’t know exactly how it’s going to unfold there “, said the PDT pre-candidate for president, on Thursday night, 7.

internal conflict

Quaest research, contracted by PDT, showed Roberto Cláudio in a better position than governor Izolda Cela in the dispute against Captain Wagner (União Brasil). The announcement of the result, anticipated on Wednesday by O POVO columnist Carlos Mazza, provoked reactions from the governor’s allies, who do not accept the survey as the main criterion.

Five parties released a manifesto in favor of Izolda, the PSDB said that research should not be the main criterion and social movements and the cultural sector also published manifestos in favor of the reelection of the governor.

This Friday, supporters of Roberto Cláudio reacted. Councilwoman Nurse Ana Paula said that “Izolda and Camilo’s ego” can hand over the election to Captain Wagner.

