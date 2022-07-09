Japan and the world in shock; check out the story of the day and all the news that moves your investments today

The world dawned in shock. Traditional earthquake epicenter, the Japan is today the origin of a political earthquake.

The former prime minister Shinzo Abe was murdered this Friday. He was shot during a campaign rally ahead of Sunday’s election in the country.

Abe was not a candidate, but his campaigning efforts two years after his resignation signaled that his allies still considered him a good electoral cable.

Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

He left a legacy of political stabilization and an economic program that even gained its own name.

Abenomics consisted of a tripod formed by monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms.

Of the three fronts, only the structural reforms did not go as expected, but Japan managed to stabilize the debt and make the economy grow a little more than the average of previous decades.

The repercussions of the murder are still unclear, but you can follow everything in the coverage of Seu Dinheiro.

In the meantime, today we continue the series of special reports on where to invest in the second half of 2022.

The theme of the day is the real estate fund market, the famous FIIs.

Larissa Vitória went out into the field and discovered which promising real estate funds the experts consider most promising for the second half of the year, with at least one representative of each type of FII. Be sure to check it out!

This article was first published in “Your Money in Your Morning”. To receive this content in your email, register for free at this link.

What you need to know today

MARKETS WARM UP

Abroad tries to get high before the payroll; Ibovespa awaits inflation after the PEC vote is postponed. The extension of the deadline for the proposal that puts even more pressure on public accounts injects risk aversion into investors today.

2022 ELECTIONS

Running against the clock: Basic text of the ‘PEC Kamikaze’ is approved by a special committee in the Chamber. The government is in a hurry to pay the benefits, just under three months before the first round of the presidential election. Check next steps.

MARKET MAKERS

After the recent dip, will oil rise again or will it collapse? Vista Capital has given its verdict in Market Makers. João Landau is the first guest on the new podcast by Thiago Salomão and Renato Santiago.

DON’T STOP, DON’T STOP, DON’T STOP

Ambipar (AMBP3) takes home the CTA, which specializes in environmental services. Check business details. The company did not inform the value of the transaction, but the deal will give access to a group with R$ 21.6 million in revenue in the last year.

PARTNERSHIP

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) are evaluating a partnership in the Potiguar and Recôncavo basins. Companies signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate efforts to increase operational efficiency.

CAN YOU BREATHE?

The calm during the storm: despite the turmoil, Itaú BBA sees light for MRV (MRVE3). In a recommendation, analysts say that expected news for the Casa Verde e Amarela program can benefit the construction company.

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EARTHQUAKE

Despite the redemptions, hedge funds managed to close the 1st semester in the black. Difficult period for risky assets led investors to flee equity and multimarket funds and equity issues plummeted 75% in the period.

SEXTOU WITH RUY

New president, new policy? Why Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4) remain attractive despite so many changes in command. For columnist Ruy Hungria, what really worries the oil company is the risk of the new CEO forcing it to sell fuel at prices well below international parity.

A good Friday and a good weekend to you!